Visio Lending Completes Fifth Securitization of 100% Non-QM Rental Loans

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visio Lending, the nation's leader in rental home financing, participated as the sole originator of the single-family rental loans included in Visio 2019-2 Trust's issuance of seven classes of mortgage-backed securities, including six investment grade classes rated by S&P Global and one investment grade class rated by DBRS Morningstar. The transaction included 1,188 business-purpose investor loans totaling $202.6 million of unpaid balance originated by Visio and secured by single-family residential properties across the United States.

"Visio broke new ground in 2015 when we introduced our Rental360 loan product for small- to medium-sized investors building portfolios of single-family rental properties," said CEO Jeff Ball. "With this transaction, our fifth securitization and second of 2019, we experienced the broadest and deepest demand from bond investors. Our superior execution in the capital markets enables us to offer a market leading product to our clients," added Executive Vice President Matt Matza.

"2019 has been a year at Visio about responsible, profitable growth with outstanding loan quality and performance," added CFO Bill Kerley. "Financing investors in rental properties is not just part of what we do, it is what we do and we're building our business to last."

With this transaction, Visio now has contributed more than $725 million in loan balance across the five securitizations.

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation's leader in rental home financing. Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, Visio enables small- to medium-sized investors to grow and optimize their portfolios of rental homes. Bringing together Main Street and Wall Street experience and a laser-like focus, Visio's team is enabling the redevelopment of affordable rental homes across the country. With more than $400 million in warehouse capital, a proven record of investment grade bond issuance on Wall Street, and an outstanding 100+ team, Visio is poised for continued growth in 2020 and beyond.

For more information, visit visiolending.com.

