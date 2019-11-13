Visio Lending Named Austin Top Workplaces 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visio Lending has been recognized as a Top Workplace 2019 by the Austin American-Statesman. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party researcher. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. 17-million employees at more than 50-thousand organizations took the Top Workplaces survey, and Visio Lending stood out.

"We believe people are our greatest assets and are significantly invested in individual growth," said Visio Lending CEO Jeff Ball. "Visio provides ongoing professional leadership, communication and sales training. In addition to providing valuable business training, team members are learning life habits and skills that will prove invaluable in future endeavors."

Visio Lending is proud to offer a nurturing work environment and excellent culture offering casual dress and free snacks and ping pong. To see Visio's job openings, visit VisioLending.com/Careers.

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation's leader in rental home financing. Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, Visio enables small- to medium-sized investors to grow and optimize their portfolios of rental homes. Bringing together Main Street and Wall Street experience and a laser-like focus, Visio's team is enabling the redevelopment of affordable rental homes across the country. With more than $400 million in warehouse capital, a proven record of investment grade bond issuance on Wall Street, and an outstanding 100+ team, Visio is poised for continued growth in 2020 and beyond.

For more information, visit visiolending.com.

