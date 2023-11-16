VISION 2024: Unlocking the Value of Innovation

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VISION Conference, entering its seventh year, promises to reshape the ag tech landscape. Taking place from January 22-24, 2024, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, the event will assemble industry leaders to focus on cultivating a sustainable value system in food, feed, fiber, and fuel.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Cutting-Edge Topics and Solutions: The conference will address critical topics such as data-driven decision-making, barriers to adoption, cross-industry insights, and more. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to advance their business.

Strategic Solutions Teams: Facilitated groups will tackle top ag tech adoption challenges including data and AI management strategies into real-world, grower benefits; dissolving infrastructure barriers; and communicating to growers the value and imperative behind new systems. 

In-Depth Keynotes and Panels: Throughout the event, sessions will delve into the latest data management technologies and processes, proving ROI, and the power of interoperability in ag tech solutions. Leaders with a variety of backgrounds and experiences will share their perspectives on the future of ag technology, including keynote presentations from Vasanth Ganesan, Partner at McKinsey & Company and Brian Lutz, VP of Agricultural Solutions at Corteva Agriscience. 

Support from Leading Players: Corteva Agriscience has joined as the title sponsor, expressing enthusiasm for shaping the future of ag tech. Other sponsors include Raven Industries, AquaSpy, and Ever.Ag, emphasizing a commitment to driving innovation in agriculture.

Global Ag Tech Initiative's Vision for the Future: The conference concludes with perspectives from the Global Ag Tech Alliance, presenting key takeaways that will shape the industry in the years to come.

Empowering Women in Ag TechSM: The second in-person meeting for Women in Ag Tech, co-located with VISION, starts on January 21st, providing a platform for women in the industry to connect, engage, and build a community. This networking initiative is crucial for empowerment and advancement in the industry. Heather Tunstall, Corporate Content Director at MMW, emphasizes the importance of Women in Ag Tech, stating, "It provides a platform for networking, learning, and empowerment."

For more information and registration, visit TheVISIONConference.com.

About the Global Ag Tech Initiative:
The Global Ag Tech Initiative connects, engages, and fosters dialogue in global food production with technology as the foundation for driving innovation and solutions.

