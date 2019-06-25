Vision and Navigation System Market, 2024: Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) - Huge Potential for Autonomous Vision and Navigation System Components

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle: Focus on Components (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, GPS, and IMU), Level of Autonomy, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vision and navigation system industry for autonomous vehicle depicts the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.78%, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

The growth in the vision and navigation system market is due to the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles and consumers' growing emphasis toward road safety. Additionally, increasing adoption of autonomous components based on different levels of autonomy, and the high growth rate of semi-conductor companies and component manufacturers are further going to drive the market.



Expert Quote on Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle



The vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle is witnessing a high growth rate due to the consumer inclination toward safety and automated features in a vehicle. Moreover, the demand for software is further going to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5 vehicles, which require more automated features. Further, the growth of vision and navigation system market for an autonomous vehicle in North America is the highest, due to strong economic growth, high disposable income, and the presence of major OEMs. The vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle in this region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Scope of the Market Intelligent on the Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle



The vision and navigation system market research provide a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the systems, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the vision and navigation systems outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The vision and navigation system market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by application and region.



Market Segmentation



The vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle has been tracked along the lines of components (camera, LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensor, GPS, and IMU), software, level of autonomy, vehicle type, and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World). Revenue generated from different levels of autonomy (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5) and vehicle types (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle) have also been analyzed. The report also covers the vision and navigation system market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment specifically has been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).



Based on components, the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle is segmented into camera, LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensor, GPS, and IMU. The GPS segment is the highest revenue generating segment among all the components of vision and navigation system market, whereas LiDAR is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of LiDAR sensor is attributed to the oncoming of Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 vehicles in the future, which is expected to use these sensors for providing better safety and automated features. Apart from components, the report also provides the overall revenue generated from the software which is going to increase at a significant rate in the coming future owing to the rise of more automated features to be used in Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5 vehicles.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What was the total revenue generated by the global vision and navigation system market for an autonomous vehicle in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2024?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global vision and navigation system market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

Which component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, GPS, or IMU) of the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle is expected to dominate during the forecast period?

What is the importance of software in the current scenario, and how is it going to play an important role in the forecasted period (2019-2024)?

Which vehicle type (passenger or commercial) of the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicle is expected to dominate during the forecast period?

Which region from North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (ROW) is expected to lead the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicles by 2024?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World (ROW) is expected to lead the global vision and navigation system market for autonomous vehicles by 2024? Which are the key component manufacturers and software providers operating in the global vision and navigation system market for an autonomous vehicle?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growth of Deep Learning for Image Processing

1.1.2 Governments Role in Developing Infrastructure for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle

1.1.3 Impending Need for Highly Autonomous Vehicle and Emphasis Towards Road Safety

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Increasing Threat from Cyber-attacks

1.2.2 Legal Issues of HD-Maps

1.2.3 High Price of Vision System Components

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Computing and Connectivity

1.3.2 Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS): Huge Potential for Autonomous Vision and Navigation System Components

1.3.3 High Demand for Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicle



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Other Developments



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Policies and Government Initiatives for ADAS and Autonomous Driving

3.1.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country

3.1.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country

3.1.3 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.3.1 Introduction

3.4 Pricing Analysis

3.5 Opportunity Matrix Analysis



4 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by System), Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Components

4.3.1 Camera

4.3.2 Light Detection and Ranging Sensors (LiDAR)

4.3.3 Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Sensors

4.3.4 Ultrasonic Sensors

4.3.5 Global Positioning System (GPS)

4.3.6 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

4.4 Software

4.5 Services



5 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by Vehicle Type), Analysis and Forecast

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.3 Commercial Vehicle



6 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by Level of Autonomy), Analysis and Forecast

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist-Systems-ADAS)

6.3 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

6.4 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

6.5 Level 4 (High Automation)

6.6 Level 5 (Full Automation)



7 Global Vision and Navigation System Market for Autonomous Vehicle (by Region), $Billion, 2018-2024

7.1 Market Overview



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aptiv

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Role of Aptiv in Global Vision and Navigation System Market in Autonomous Vehicle

8.2.3 Financials

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Autoliv Inc.

8.4 Continental AG

8.5 DENSO CORPORATION

8.6 Garmin Ltd.

8.7 HERE Technologies

8.8 IMAGRY

8.9 Magna International Inc.

8.10 Pioneer Corporation

8.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.12 TomTom International BV

8.13 Valeo Group

8.14 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

8.15 Waymo LLC

8.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



9 Report Scope and Methodology

9.1 Scope of the Report

9.2 Vision and Navigation System Market Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/selcr1

