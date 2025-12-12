VIENNA, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision, the Bitpanda-supported initiative focused on bringing Europe onchain, has announced the listing of its native token, VSN, on the global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget. This marks a continued phase of international expansion for Vision, following the recent token launch on Binance Alpha.

The listing on Bitget enhances VSN's presence in global spot markets, contributing to increased liquidity and visibility. It also provides an additional access point for users to engage with the Vision ecosystem and its developing Web3 infrastructure.

Vision Announces VSN Token Listing on Bitget as Part of Ongoing International Expansion

"Entering Bitget so soon after our Binance Alpha launch shows the pace at which Vision is scaling," said Florian Klein, Commercial Lead of Vision. "Each listing contributes to a stronger foundation for the ecosystem and supports our ambition to create Europe's most trusted and compliant path into Web3."

Vision is managed by the independent Vision Web3 Foundation. The initiative focuses on building infrastructure that meets regulatory expectations while remaining accessible to individuals and institutions. The upcoming Vision Chain (2026) will act as a bridge between traditional finance and Web3 and will support tokenised assets and regulated digital products.

The Role of the VSN Token

VSN powers the Vision and Bitpanda ecosystem. It supports staking, provides fee advantages across products, and will become central to governance once decentralised participation is introduced. A portion of ecosystem revenues is allocated to buybacks, burns, and staking rewards. This structure allows VSN holders to participate in the growth of the wider ecosystem.

An Expanding Product Landscape

Vision is building a full set of Web3 products designed for a European regulatory environment while remaining accessible to a global user base. The ecosystem currently spans four core pillars:

The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet offers seamless and secure access to Web3.

offers seamless and secure access to Web3. Vision Protocol supports swaps, routing, and bridging.

The Launchpad will offer a curated venue for token launches.

launches. Vision Chain will enable tokenisation and institution-ready onchain infrastructure.

Since 15 November, activity in the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet has been generating XP in the background. This gives early supporters a head start ahead of Engage, the upcoming rewards and progression layer, which is being launched in a multiphase airdrop campaign.

The Bitget listing adds another access point for VSN and broadens its reach to a wider international audience.

Looking Ahead

Vision's roadmap includes the introduction of governance, expanded token utility, the launch of the Vision Chain and the rollout of the Launchpad. Partnerships focused on tokenisation and regulated digital assets will play an increasing role. These developments will continue to position Vision as a scalable and trusted Web3 foundation for Europe and the world.

About the Vision Web3 Foundation

The Vision Web3 Foundation was founded in 2025 as an independent organisation established to govern and develop the Vision (VSN) token and its surrounding ecosystem. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the Foundation is responsible for the issuance and management of VSN, overseeing token supply, liquidity, and protocol governance. It supports the growth of a compliant, user-centric Web3 infrastructure through transparent onchain voting, strategic emissions, and community grants. By reinvesting ecosystem value into innovation and rewarding active participation, the Foundation ensures that the future of VSN remains decentralised, dynamic, and aligned with the interests of its holders.

For more information, users can visit Vision's official page or follow Vision on X and Discord.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 3,200 digital assets, including more than 600 crypto assets and numerous stocks, ETFs, precious metals, and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 7 million users and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Dubai, London, Malta, Milan, and Zurich.

For more information, users can visit Bitpanda's official page or follow Bitpanda on X.

Contact

Media Relations

Vision Web3 Foundation

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844414/Vision_Web3_Foundation.jpg

SOURCE Vision Web3 Foundation