Vision Benefits of America Grants $500,000 to the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced donations totaling $500,000 to the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation in 2020. The donations will support the foundation's mission to preserve human eyesight.

"VBA is committed to the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation and those in need of high-quality eye care," said Jeff Hollowood, CEO and President at VBA. "We are proud to increase our annual contribution to the foundation and support our Pittsburgh neighbors."

By partnering with many local, community-based non-profit organizations, the Foundation's primary Vision Benefit Program provided routine vision exams, prescription lenses and frames to approximately 685 uninsured Pennsylvanians this year. In 2020, the Foundation also granted a total of $52,000 to a host of non-profit agencies that partner and support programs serving its mission.

"The foundation is deeply appreciative of VBA's generous contribution," said Andrew Leitzel, O.D., Executive Director. "As a non-profit organization, these funds are critical to advancing our impact across the state. VBA truly supports our community and exemplifies neighbors helping neighbors."

VBA made charitable donations to organizations including Allegheny Cleanways, Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, Boys and Girls Club of Carnegie, Carnegie Police Department Toys for Tots, Carnegie Salvation Army Food Pantry, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Jeremiah's Place, Mt. Nittany Health Foundation, Outreach Teen and Family Services, Reading Ready Pittsburgh, Sarah Heinz House Association, Storehouse for Teachers and 412 Food Rescue.

VBA has been a proud partner of the foundation since its inception in 2007.

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

About the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation

The Pennsylvania Vision Foundation, an affiliate of VBA, was founded in 2007 as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. Its mission is to provide essential eye care through vision exams, prescription lenses and frames to those in need. Its purpose is to conduct and finance projects that will help foster and preserve human eyesight through the science of optometry. It strives to help support advancement in optometry through education and technology. To date, the Foundation has proudly assisted more than 6,055 uninsured Pennsylvanians.

