VISION Bioenergy Oilseeds and ADAMA Collaborate to Expand Crop Protection Solutions for Camelina Growers

Joint Development Agreement Set to Create New Crop Protection Solutions and Expand Registered Crop Protection Products for Camelina

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISION Bioenergy Oilseeds (VISION), a US agricultural company driving the growth of Camelina as an essential feedstock for advanced renewable fuels, and Makhteshim Agan of North America Inc. (ADAMA), a global leader in crop protection technology, today announced they have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to bring to market a suite of new crop protection solutions for Camelina growers. This partnership will greatly expand labeled crop protection products for Camelina, a relatively new crop in the renewable fuels market with a limited number of labeled crop protection options.

VISION and ADAMA have entered into a Joint Development Agreement around Camelina.

The partnership will pursue multiple pathways for expanding crop protection solutions for Camelina. ADAMA will conduct comprehensive research to support the registration of their current crop protection offerings for use on Camelina. At the same time, VISION will focus on developing genetic herbicide tolerance in Camelina. The objective is to develop Camelina strains that work seamlessly with ADAMA's best-in-class herbicides, ensuring enhanced crop protection and better yields.

ADAMA has a history of success in this type of endeavor as evidenced by its successful collaboration with S&W Seed Company resulting in the Double Team™ Sorghum Cropping Solution with FirstAct™ herbicide. This solution received high commendations at the Crop Science Forum & Awards in 2022. Members of VISION leadership played pivotal roles in the success of Double Team and are confident that the collaboration between ADAMA and VISION will yield equally effective results.

"We are excited to be working with ADAMA again on this critically important research in camelina" said Don Panter, CEO of VISION. "ADAMA's global reach plus our successful history working together to bring new technologies to the ag industry can bring significant dividends to the developing camelina industry and to our farmer customers."

"Camelina can be an attractive crop for farmers to grow due to its short growing season and ability to do well in marginal lands as well as increase the overall health of the soil. We recognize that farmers ultimately want options that they can count on. We are proud to collaborate with VISION and bring solutions to farmers that control perennial weeds in Camelina" said Jake Brodsgaard, SVP North America.

Key targets of the Joint Development Agreement include:

Expanded Labeled Protection: ADAMA will conduct comprehensive research to support the registration of their current crop protection offerings for use in Camelina.

ADAMA will conduct comprehensive research to support the registration of their current crop protection offerings for use in Camelina. Genetic Trait Development: VISION will focus on developing genetic herbicide tolerance in Camelina that will enhance weed control and realization of yield potential.

VISION will focus on developing genetic herbicide tolerance in Camelina that will enhance weed control and realization of yield potential. Broadleaf Weed Control: Both VISION and ADAMA will concentrate their efforts on developing broadleaf weed control solutions, addressing the current lack of options in US-labeled crop protection products for Camelina.

About VISION Bioenergy Oilseeds: VISION Bioenergy Oilseeds (VISION) is a US-based agricultural company committed to the advancement of purpose-grown crops like Camelina sativa as primary feedstocks for next-generation renewable fuels. We are dedicated to Growing the Future of Energy™ and empowering farmers in the renewable fuels market. Established as a joint venture between S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) and Shell (NYSE: SHEL), VISION combines agricultural industry expertise with Shell's global position as a leader in renewable fuel technology, production, and distribution. For more information, visit us at ww.visionbioseeds.com.

About ADAMA: ADAMA Is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 5,000-strong team reaches farmers in more than 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects, and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at www.adama.com.

