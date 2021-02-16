Vision Computer Solutions Achieves Platinum Partner Status With Datto

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been designated as an exclusive Platinum Partner with Datto, the world's leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs).

"We are thrilled that Vision has reached Platinum Partner Status," said Rob Rae, senior vice president of business development, Datto. "It's been fantastic to see Vision leveraging our training, support and marketing resources to take their business to the next level. We look forward to more success in 2021 as we continue to roll out new partner services."

A long-time partner with Datto, Vision Computer Solutions utilizes their backup data and recovery (BDR) solutions as well as networking, Wi-Fi, and SaaS backup. We are continuously supported and motivated to go above and beyond in the world of technology to empower and grow our own business, as well as the businesses of our clients.

"They have been a great partner for us. Their solutions simply work as expected. We are so honored to be included as one of only a few partners that have received this honor of being named a platinum level partner. We look forward to a continued relationship for a long time to come," says Chuck Lobert, VP of Sales and Marketing at Vision.

Vision has succeeded in providing clients with top-class service and solutions, exceeding high standards of performance qualifications within Datto's Global Partner Program year after year. Datto's platinum status represents only the top 10% of the company's partners worldwide.

About Vision Computer Solutions

We're in this business to help companies of all sizes and industries grow and move forward. It's as simple as that. We're driven by the philosophy that if we can help companies enhance their IT solutions, they can become more profitable, in return allowing us to inherently grow along with them. There is no catch, there is no gimmick, just experience and best practices that we've honed since 1995 to make our services work for your needs!

