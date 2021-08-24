Vision Computer Solutions Awarded Crain's Detroit's Coolest Places to Work in Michigan

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been recognized as the #18th ranked business of Crain's Detroit Business's Coolest Places to Work in 2021.

"We are extremely proud and humbled to receive the ranking as the 18th best company in Michigan to work for. We strive to maintain a culture where everyone works hard and has a lot of fun. We want people to truly enjoy coming to work every day. We believe that to accomplish that, you need to provide an environment where people can truly be their best and where everyone works together towards a common goal. The goal is to provide an amazing experience for every one of our clients. And the entire team contributes to that every day. That is what lead to the opportunity of receiving this recognition. We ultimately want to thank our staff, because they live our values, deliver our mission, and build our culture," said Charles Lobert, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Vision.

Crain's Cool Places to Work in Michigan award recognizes employers that go the extra mile to make employees feel appreciated—as judged by the employees themselves. Organizations from across the state entered the two-part assessment coupled by an employer benefits and policies questionnaire and an employee engagement and satisfaction survey. Seventy-five percent of the overall ranking is weighted by employee feedback—truly putting the people in the driver's seat.

