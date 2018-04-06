Vision Content Coach Offers Bite-Size Lessons from Digital Government Playbook

Vision's Content Coach, Martin Lind and guest coaches will lead the Content Bootcamp series. Lind is an experienced trainer who has led hundreds of hands-on workshops on content strategy, writing for the web and digital accessibility for local government leaders across North America.

"Our annual research study clearly indicates a preference for maintaining the agency website as the core communications vehicle," said Lind. "The website is a city's digital hub, the main channel of authority and accuracy, so it's imperative that agencies keep website content up-to-date and in sync with all other channels of communications."

The new series will kick off on April 12th with 30 minutes of "Website Spring Cleaning" tips, trends and best practices for decluttering agency websites.

"It is very common for local government agencies to have hundreds of web pages that are getting a tiny fraction of website traffic. Some of this content might be important but hard for visitors to find, but some of it may be outdated content that can be archived," Lind said.

Lind will start by digging into data and key performance indicators (KPIs) that may indicate it's time to do some spring cleaning. He also will give government communicators tools to help them make decisions about lower performing webpages.

"The right website content can boost citizen satisfaction and make life easier for the civil servants charged with maintaining it," Lind said. "Keeping websites coherent and effective is a daily process that requires planning and coordination between departments, so in this webinar we'll share strategies for making sure website content constantly evolves in response to citizen needs."

In future webinars, Lind will enlist the help of other experts and Vision customers to dive into best practices for design, user experience, search optimization, email marketing, social media and more.

Vision's Content Bootcamp: Website Spring Cleaning is open to all and free of charge. To register, please visit https://hubs.ly/H0bz6Zv0.

For more information about Vision's transformative technology, or to request a free website review and consultation, please call 888-263-8847 or visit info.visioninternet.com/free-consultation.

About Vision

Vision, a Granicus company, is a national leader in government website design, development and hosting with more than 800 government, non-profit and education clients in U.S. and Canadian communities with populations that range from less than 1,000 residents to more than 5 million. For more than 20 years, Vision has created cost-effective solutions that increase government efficiency, build transparency and connect with citizens. For more information visit www.visioninternet.com or call 888-263-8847.

