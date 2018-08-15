Vision Films and Trafalgar Releasing Launch Ticket Sales for Jeff Bridges' Award-Winning Documentary 'Living in the Future's Past'

Vision Films and Trafalgar Releasing present Living in the Future's Past in movie theaters beginning on October 5 in New York, Los Angeles and select markets, with a nationwide event in cinemas on October 9. For more information, tickets and theaters screening Living in the Future's Past please visit: www.livinginthefuturespast.com. Up-to-date screening information can be found on the film website.

Living in the Future's Past bypasses ideological traps and looks under the "hood of humanity" incorporating elements of evolution, neuropsychology, emergence, ecology and energy into a paradigm shift in the way we think about environmental challenges.

Bridges joins scientist and astronaut Piers Sellers, Being Ecological author Timothy Morton, physicist and Author, Elastic: Flexible Thinking In a Time of Change, Leonard Mlodinow, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark, and author of Emotional Intelligence, Daniel Goleman among many other experts and profound thinkers. The stunning original music score is by Bridges collaborator Keefus Ciancia (Lady Killers, Thunderbird, Sleeping Tapes) with additional music by composer Bob Holroyd and award-winning sound designer Ken Polk.

Living in the Future's Past premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival and continues on a highly successful festival journey around the world. The film has been the recipient of many awards across the world including the UN Gold Award for Outstanding Achievement in International Communications, which best exemplifies the ideals and goals of the United Nations. The film also received the Gold Medal for Best Documentary on climate change and sustainability by NY Festivals. Living in the Future's Past has also been awarded the Special Jury Remi award Theatrical Feature Film Production, Docu Drama at WorldFest Houston International Film Festival, IndieFEST Best in Show, and many more.

Living in the Future's Past was produced by Jeff Bridges, Susan Kucera and executive produced by Jim Swift.

"Living in the Future's Past is a bright and intellectually honest film," says Director Susan Kucera. "As Jeff says in the film 'it all sounds pretty trippy, and it is' but the film allows us to get friendly with our natural ability to reason."

Senior Vice President of Programming for Trafalgar Releasing, Kymberli Frueh, comments: "With so much conversation around conservation and what we can do personally to protect our environment for future generations, this is a perfect social cause documentary that is meant to educate, inspire and create dialogue among attendees on a community level at local cinemas."

Managing Director / CEO of Vision Films Lise Romanoff says: "'This documentary doesn't fall into the same polarizing traps of many films that address the issues of humanity and the environment and offers a completely fresh and unique point of view that we are thrilled to be bringing to life for audiences nationwide."

About Vision Films

Vision Films is an Independent Worldwide Distributor and VOD Aggregator of over 800 Feature Films, Documentaries and Music Programs across all available rights from Theatrical, DVD, Television and VOD/Digital Media in both the International and Domestic marketplaces.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is an award-winning, market leader in global event distribution, working in partnership to unite audiences with entertainment and the arts. Trafalgar Releasing is an integral part of Trafalgar Entertainment Group.

Since its launch in 2006, Trafalgar Releasing (formerly operating as Picturehouse Entertainment) brings special events to the big screen around the world including Muse: Drones World Tour from the globally renowned, multi-platinum selling band, the Olivier and Tony award winning An American in Paris and Joe Stephenson's McKellen: Playing The Part. Trafalgar Releasing slate includes Monty Python Live (mostly), The Rocky Horror Show Live, Roger Waters The Wall, The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's live season, Distant Sky - Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen (a third collaboration with Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds), One More Time With Feeling directed by Andrew Dominik, Alan Bennett's Diaries, John le Carré Live: An Evening with George, Sophie Fiennes' Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, Rammstein: Paris, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, David Gilmour Live at Pompeii and Black Sabbath: The End of The End.

Trafalgar Releasing works with some of the world's most renowned houses & companies; distributing high-profile arts content to cinemas worldwide from the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Opera House. Additionally distributing in the UK, content from the Bolshoi Ballet, Glyndebourne, the National Theatre and The Metropolitan Opera.

In addition, Trafalgar Releasing has distributed award-winning feature films including Paul Verhoeven's Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Elle, starring Isabelle Huppert, BAFTA winner The Imposter; 20,000 Days On Earth, featuring Nick Cave; The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz; Green Room with Patrick Stewart; Todd Solondz', Wiener-Dog, starring Greta Gerwig and Danny DeVito and Swiss Army Man with Daniel Radcliffe.

