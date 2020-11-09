Vision Films Announces North American Release of Break Even

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of Break Even on December 1, 2020. The full-length film from Director/Producer Shane Stanley (Gridiron Gang, A Time for Life) was executive produced by Scott J. Jones of Artis View Entertainment and produced with Adam Kane (Prodigal Son, American Gods, 24: Live Another Day). It will be available on streaming and cable platforms everywhere in the US and on DVD at major online retailers.

Drawn from a myriad of his own extraordinary life experiences, Stanley worked with screenwriter CJ Walley, (The Cable Guy) to create a feeling of nostalgia, shooting visual elements that represent past adventurous scenarios, while also incorporating the subtle human nuances that surrounded them. The film was shot entirely on location in and around Southern California, including on Catalina Island and in the unincorporated community of Llano.

Synopsis: While scuba diving, four friends seem to hit the jackpot when they uncover $50 million in cold hard cash. But the dirty money was planted by a crooked DEA officer working for a ruthless drug kingpin who wants the money retrieved at all costs. Wrapped up in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse, the friends must outwit them both to make a clean getaway with the cash—and their lives.

The film stars Tasya Teles (The 100, Prison Break), Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Ballers, Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby), Ivan Sergei (The Break-Up, Dangerous Minds, BH90210), Joanna Pacula (Tombstone, Gorky Park, Virus), James Callis (Battlestar Galactica, Bridgette Jones's Diary), Joseph D. Reitman (The Perfect Storm, Lady in the Water), Alisa Reyes (All That, The Proud Family), Brent Bailey (LBJ, Emma Approved), Erik Fellows (The Bay, Being Rose, Purgatory), Mary Mara (K-Pax, Ray Donovan, Nash Bridges), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Mo Gallini (2 Fast 2 Furious, Chicago Fire), and Bruno Amato (Horrible Bosses, The Internship, Yellowstone).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Break Even checks all the boxes for action, adventure, and a perfect movie night escape. Shane Stanley ups the ante by highlighting strong female protagonists and a superb cast."

Director, Shane Stanley shares, "The goal was to produce a realistic, fly by the seat of your pants action adventure. Everything we did was organic, without CGI and shot practically. I hope the audience finds Break Even satisfying, exciting, and enjoys the colorful cast of characters our friends encounter along this journey."

Break Even will be available on: iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers include Amazon and other major online retailers.

