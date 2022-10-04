Vision Films Announces the Release of 'A Family Matters Christmas' Reuniting Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the award-winning, family fun Christmas feature, A Family Matters Christmas (fka Merry Little Switchmas) on November 8 in a deal acquired through Dana Webber at Legacy Distribution. The film not only reunites Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton, original cast members of the beloved and successful 80's & 90's sitcom Family Matters, it is still keeping it a family affair – the role of "Hailey" is portrayed by Kellie's real-life daughter, Hannah Belle Jackson, and her nephew Julius Terry is "Jaxx." Williams' parents, Peggy and Ervin Williams, are also the principals behind the film's production company Dream Merchant Media.

A Family Matters Christmas Family Holiday Comedy Movie Poster

The cast is rounded out by Melan Perez (Gaslight), Xavier Alvarado (Deception), Cheyenne Cummings (Six Hearts One Beat), Chase Drewery (Netflix Dreams), Randy Vince III, Tamieka Chavis (Forgettable Life of Liam White), Mark McKinnon (We Own This City), Stephen Fisher (Christmas In Carolina), Cade Burton, Tommi Baker (The Advocate), and Christian Goins.

A Family Matters Christmas was written and produced by Peggy Williams, executive produced by Peggy and Ervin Williams, Kellie Shanygne Williams, ShahRon Vaulx, Angelia Messer-Stewart, Ken Rucker, LaVern Whitt, and was directed by LaVern Whitt.

Christmas is anything but ordinary when three bickering siblings from a newly blended household cannot see eye-to-eye. 10-year-old science wiz Aiden calls upon "Alternis," the forgotten Christmas spirit, who zaps the three siblings causing each of them to experience life in the other's shoes. Now, Aiden, Emily, and Brandon race against time to switch back before Christmas. This fun-loving tale shows the importance of teamwork and compassion. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/AfL-IOPMuqg.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films says, "A labor of love, both behind and on-screen, makes this a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year!"

Kellie Shanygne Williams shares, "Working with JoMarie again is such a pleasure, and I could not wait to rekindle the spark and warmth that millions have come to love."

Writer Peggy Williams adds, "When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I've learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win."

Executive Producer Ervin Williams says, "I feel really good about this movie because the story is so relatable. It is like art imitating life; this story could be about any household anywhere."

A Family Matters Christmas will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada on November 8. Please visit dreammerchantmedia.com/releases for more information.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About Dream Merchant Media

Brainchild of the curated team of Dream Merchant Media, "A Family Matters Christmas" is sure to become a holiday staple. The progressive production house is positioning itself to be the premiere East Cost powerhouse in the industry. This exciting undertaking has a slate of family-focused films, comedies, and dramas on the docket. Dream Merchant Media is churning out moving masterpieces such as "Christmas In Carolina" (2020) written by Stacie Davis & directed by Peggy Williams and starring Kellie Shanygne Williams, Darius McCrary, David Rowell, Joslyn Hall, Jessi Nicolet, and Terrence Shingler. "The Forgettable Life of LIAM WHITE" written/directed by Harold Jackson III starring TC Carson, Jasmine Guy, Shaun Woodland, Karon Riley, and Sasha Wakefield - named official choice for the American Black Film Festival (2021) "Gaslight" written/directed by Harold Jackson III starring Taral Hicks, Melan Perez, Brave Williams, Benton Greene (2022). www.dreammerchantmedia.com

