Vision Films Continues the Holiday Spirit With Release of New Feature 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the North American Transactional VOD release of All I Want For Christmas Is You, a new holiday romance from filmmaker Aashish "Ash" Chanana and Media Factory International on November 11, 2025. Produced and directed by Chanana, the romantic drama is set in wintery Lake Tahoe and features original songs and music by international producers and musicians Fran Fuzz and Kam. The film will have a theatrical premiere screening event with the cast and crew on November 5 at the Regency Edwards in Calabasas, CA.

Watch the trailer HERE.

All I Want for Christmas Is You - new holiday movie

Synopsis: A charming marketing manager moonlighting as a singer falls for a free-spirited creative, when he suddenly vanishes in a snowstorm. Heartbroken and with no sign of him for many months, she finds comfort in a new life and marries a successful lawyer. But when her first love reappears just before Christmas, she must follow her heart and choose between the life she's built and the love she lost.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "All I Want For Christmas Is You is a magical holiday romance that is both heartbreaking and heartwarming. Audiences will be surprised with the outcome in this new Christmas story."

Director Aashish Chanana shares, "'All I Want For Christmas Is You' isn't just a movie—it's a celebration of the simple truth that love is the most magical gift of all."

Having been selected and shown at festivals around the world, the film was honored with a Best Director win at the South Film and Arts Academy Festival in Chile and honorable mentions for Best Feature Film and Director at the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival in Greece, Best Feature Film at Edukino – Empowering Film Festival in Poland, and for Best Director at the East Village New York Film Festival.

Starring Logen Cheatham, Sean Perry (Saturday Night Live), Ronald Lee Oliver, Brad West, Denise Borraz Trepat (The Alpha and His Contract Luna), Joseph M. Fernandez (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Brian LaBelle, Elizabeth Navello (The Secret That Binds Us)

All I Want For Christmas Is You will be available on streaming & cable platforms in the US and Canada on November 11, 2025. For most information please visit: https://christmaslovestory.com

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Media Factory Inc.

MEDIA FACTORY is a California-based animation and visual effects studio founded by award-winning filmmaker Aashish Chanana. With over two decades of experience across Hollywood and Bollywood, the studio specializes in CGI, feature films, television, and live-action VFX—bringing world-class stories to life through imagination and innovation. http://mediafactoryintl.com

