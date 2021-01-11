Vision Films Honors the Greatest Generation with The Release of Docudrama Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD, DVD and Blu-ray release of the documentary/feature film hybrid Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission on February 2, 2021. The unique filmmaking style of Writer-Director Christopher Johnson and Producer Mariana Tosca, p.g.a. blends the final interviews of members of the U.S. Army Air Corps' 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron with painstakingly produced, historically accurate, dramatic recreations that spotlight not only the embattled South Pacific theater, but the history of air-sea rescue in military aviation.

This moving tribute to The Greatest Generation comes alive through the voices of veterans who share their firsthand accounts of the most pivotal and consequential events of WWII and serves as a reminder of the selflessness that forged the most unified era of our nation's history and won a World War.

Synopsis: WWII hero with the 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron, Lt. Royal Stratton, leads a deadly mission to save the lives of nine downed airmen adrift in enemy waters of a war-torn South Pacific. Immersive cinematography and gripping action, combined with firsthand accounts and historical images, showcase the valor of this squadron who faced overwhelming odds to bring their brothers home.

Trailer : https://youtu.be/V4rAwgBrVK4

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "What started out as research into Director Christopher Johnson's family history developed into the most beautiful time capsule and ode to an unsung platoon of WWII heroes. It reminds us that are many others whose stories go untold and whose sacrifices were taken for granted. We are so proud to bring this film to audiences everywhere."

Writer-Director Christopher Johnson adds, "The Greatest Generation overcame the Depression and WWII with the same kind of mettle we need to meet the challenges facing our world today. Sometimes you have to look to the past for the tools and inspiration to overcome the hurdles of tomorrow. My sincerest hope is that people who see our film will feel empowered by those who paved the way so many decades ago."

Journey to Royal will be available on streaming and cable platforms worldwide, including: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD and Blu-ray retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

For more information visit: JourneyToRoyal.com and follow @JourneyToRoyal on Facebook and Instagram

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific

independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About The Misty Falls Motion Picture Company

The Misty Falls Motion Picture Company was founded by writer-producer-director Christopher Johnson as a production vehicle for his feature films. Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission is the 4th venture produced under the Misty Falls banner.

