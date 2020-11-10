Vision Films Releases Enchanted New Fairytale, Christmas With A Crown

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the DVD and VOD release of Christmas With A Crown on December 1, 2020. The full-length romantic comedy from Director Dylan Pearce, Executive Producers Andrew Scholotiuk, Michael Lazarovitch, Michelle Molineux, and Coronation Films, Inc. will be available in the US and Canada. The Canadian cast and crew solicited their hometown community of Edmonton, Alberta to participate in the making of the film. Lead actor, Marcus Rosner ("Prince Nicolas"), reached out to his former high school's theater department to recruit current students and his first acting teacher to participate in the production. Rosner shared, "It was incredibly special to shoot a movie in, around, and including, my hometown." Additionally, the richly decorated royal tableaus were created by filming on location at the unique, European style Ryan's Castle , also located in Alberta, providing the realistic backdrop of grandeur.

Christmas With A Crown Romantic Comedy Christmas Movie

Synopsis: When a successful woman, (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family's annual Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger (Marcus Rosner) who has volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he's really a prince in disguise, simply longing to find the true spirit of Christmas.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This movie ticks all the boxes for everyone who loves romantic-comedies and getting caught up in the magic of the holiday season. Pearce delivers a modern-day fairytale with this delightful story of a successful woman who finds her true purpose in life and the meaning of love from a real-life prince charming."

Director, Dylan Pearce shares, "This film is about finding the courage to not settle and keep our memories, hope and dreams alive. It's a reminder that life is lived through the journey not just waiting for the plan to come together in the end."

The film stars Lisa Durupt (Hallmark Channel's Hitched for the Holidays, The Pastor's Wife, On Strike for Christmas, Everybody's Doing It) and Marcus Rosner (Hallmark Channel's Autumn In the Vineyard, The Birthday Wish, Framed For Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery, Sweet Mountain Christmas), and features Teryl Rothery (Virgin River, Road to Christmas).

Trailer: https://youtu.be/XmasWithACrownTrailer

This film has received The Dove Foundation's Dove Seal for All Ages.

Christmas With A Crown will be available on: iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers include Amazon and all other major online retailers. Canadian cable providers include Rogers, Shaw, and Bell.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films

Related Links

http://www.visionfilms.net/

