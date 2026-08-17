Vision Films Set To Release Heartwarming and Award-Winning Documentary 'Finding Happy'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has set September 1, 2026 for the North American Transactional VOD release of Finding Happy, the heartwarming story of Happy the Sparrow and his human companion, Maria Bertrand. Finding Happy was written and directed by Maria Bertrand, produced by Kelly King and Happy Moone Productions, executive produced by Jim Greenbaum, TV host and personality Tom Bergeron, Mike Bundlie, and Jay Karandikar. Gerard Butler, renowned actor, producer, humanitarian, and special donor to Finding Happy, shares "It's wonderful. Beautiful. Inspiring. Fascinating. Necessary. Brought tears to my eyes on more than 3 occasions and really made me think about my life."

Happy the Sparrow's Inspirational New Documentary Film

At her lowest point, a woman rescues an injured one-day old sparrow, and their profound bond sparks a worldwide journey to explore with other extraordinary human-animal connections, challenging us to see kindness, connection, and compassion, in a whole new light. Watch the trailer: HERE

During the height of the pandemic, Maria Bertrand rescued a day-old sparrow with a broken beak. Happy's broken beak grew into the most beautiful smile, inspiring his name and turning his deformity into his superpower. Theirs has turned into a story is full of resilience, joy, and the healing power of connection. Now a social media sensation whose story has been shared by major outlets worldwide, they continue to touch millions of hearts.

This unique friendship is an example that healing is possible, even in brokenness. What began as an act of kindness between a woman and a bird has since blossomed into a global movement about connection, hope, and the extraordinary power of choosing love - one small act at a time.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Finding Happy is a delightful and emotional documentary that gives us a truly insider look at the healing power of connection often found with our animal friends. It reminds us that sometimes the unexpected in and around our world can be the most powerful."

Filmmaker Maria Bertrand shares, "At my absolute lowest, Happy gave me the extraordinary gift of the present moment. He taught me that some of our deepest conversations happen in silence. That when we quiet the noise in our minds long enough to truly listen, an entire world opens up to us. I began by listening to one tiny bird, and in the process, I found my way back to my own heart."

Tom Bergeron, Executive Producer adds, "Maria & Happy prove that empathy, compassion and love are potent antidotes to cynicism and despair. And that even a tiny bird can make the human spirit soar."

The film also includes other unique and powerful stories from around the world including Cheryl Allison and her famous goose Honk, Carl Safina (Mission Blue), Lek Chailert the Elephant Mother, Dave Cox, Sammi Chicken, Ryan Phillips, Jenna the cow, Zach Skow, Cora the Two-Legged Dog, and Trent Schrader.

Winner Best Documentary Feature at Glendale Film Festival

Winner Best Documentary Feature at Love and Hope International Film Festival

Winner Best Ladies Illuminate Feature Film at Lady Filmmaker Festival

Winner Britt Penrod Award

Winner Best Documentary at Influx Magazine Movie Awards

Winner First time Filmmaker at SoCal Film Awards

Winner best First Time Director at Madonie Film Festival

Winner Best Family Friendly Film at Madonie Film Festival

Finalist Cannes Film Awards

"Finding Happy the Sparrow," a companion children's book geared towards elementary school age children, also written by Bertrand, is currently available on Amazon.

Visit findinghappythefilm.com/ for more information and follow Happy on Instagram at @HappyTheSparrow

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.