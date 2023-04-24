Vision Films Set to Release Remastered Documentary 'Jack L. Warner: The Last Mogul' in Celebration of Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the Transactional VOD and DVD release of the celebrated documentary Jack L. Warner: The Last Mogul on May 9, 2023. Produced by Jack Warner's grandson, filmmaker Gregory Orr, the film reveals the inside story of the man behind the movies and the famous studio, Warner Bros., that he and his brothers launched one-hundred years ago this month. The film's release coincides with the studio's centennial celebrations, and has been updated with new Warner Bros. film clips, rare home movies, and a new soundtrack—all in High Definition from 4K masters. From a family member with unmatched access comes the portrait of a Hollywood legend whom Humphrey Bogart, Bette Davis, James Cagney, Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, and Bugs Bunny called "boss."

Synopsis : In an age of legends and glamour Jack Warner reigned supreme. From humble beginnings, he and his brothers founded Warner Bros. studios. For over fifty years he held the crown, and with it made movie history—from flickering silents to wide-screen color epics. An insider's account of the man Bette Davis, Errol Flynn, James Cagney, Edward G. Robinson, Humphrey Bogart, and Bugs Bunny called "boss."

Trailer: https://youtu.be/jVYoIwiJVdI

Featuring archival interviews with Shirley Jones, Debbie Reynolds, Sheila MacRae, Jack Warner, Jr., Neal Gabler, Jack Warner, and many more. Narrated by Efrem Zimbalist, Jr.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Gregory Orr gives audiences a special look at the man behind the myth, his grandfather, spanning over a century and from so many different vantage points."

Filmmaker Gregory Orr adds, "We take movies and TV shows for granted now, but there was a time not long ago when the whole experience had to be invented: The stories. The stars. The studios that produced them. I wanted to capture Jack Warner and his generation as real people who built this industry, and not just as handprints in the pavement."

Jack L. Warner: The Last Mogul will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on May 9, 2023 followed by DVD at major online retailers.

