Vision Films Sets Release for Suspense Thriller 'A Neglected Wife'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films has announced the North American Transactional VOD release of A Neglected Wife from award-winning filmmaker Dara Frazier on August 25, 2026. Written, produced and directed by Dara Frazier, produced by Gary Lee Cohen, and associate produced by Lavet Gripper. Frazier, a 2026 NAACP Image Award Nominee and an active member of the prestigious Harlem Writers Guild, is known for storytelling that focuses on the complex experiences of Black women. This is her first foray into the suspense and thriller genre. With a small ensemble cast, this contained thriller was shot in Los Angeles.

'A Neglected Wife' New Suspense Thriller Feature Film

The LA based cast and crew will attend a theatrical screening event on August 24, 2026 at the Laemmle Theatre in Glendale, CA. For more information about this thriller and the screening event, visit https://shorturl.at/ssSh3 and watch the trailer HERE

A woman has everything she thought she wanted – a stable marriage and a life built on love. As her husband grows increasingly distant, she makes a passionate connection that awakens a part of herself she thought was gone forever. As she struggles with the guilt and consequences of her choices, she finds out that her husband may be hiding much darker secrets of his own.

CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This unique thriller finds an unsuspecting woman caught between her husband and a possessive lover, with unexpected twists that will keep you guessing until the credits roll."

Filmmaker Dara Frazier says, "I wanted to create a thriller where the biggest surprises don't come from what lurks in the shadows, but from the secrets people keep from the ones they love."

Starring Farryl Christina Lawson (Séance Games: Metaxu), Devin Laster (Catfish Christmas), Ashley Clarice (How to Tame the Tycoon), and ROWE (A Life of Sunshine).

A Neglected Wife will be available August 25, 2026 on streaming platforms including iTunes/AppleTV, AmazonInstant, Fandango and most cable platforms across the US and Canada.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

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SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.