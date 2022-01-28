Vision Films Strikes Deal with Silverbird Cinemas to Release Akon Starrer 'The American King' in Nigeria

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces a new deal with Silverbird Film Distribution to release Adah Obekpa's The American King in cinemas across Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia beginning February 25, 2022. Silverbird Cinemas provides world class quality entertainment as a leading media and entertainment company in Africa. The Nigerian community is especially supportive of popular and top Nigerian actresses Eyninna Nwigwe and Nse Ikpe-Etim who are featured in the film along with Senegalese born star Akon.

The American King Starring Akon Movei Poster

The U.S. limited theatrical, and day and date VOD run, begins January 28 to celebrate Black History Month. DVD release follows on March 1.

The American King Trailer: https://youtu.be/QXwAL-OrRhM

Shot on location in Los Angeles and Nigeria, the latter using local actors, The American King is a fish-out-of-water comedy that features mega talent, rap artist, and producer Akon as a troublemaking American anointed by a mysterious High Priestess to fulfill a 400-year-old prophecy to become the new King of Africa. While he and his foolishly sophomoric buddies find themselves trying to adapt to the realities of being royalty and charged with the task of "making Africa great again," the US Government, including its "former President," takes a keen interest in exploiting the situation for their own benefit. Amidst the hijinks and lessons learned about the responsibilities that comes with being a leader, the story reveals its roots from the history and lessons of the 1619 Project. Racial and gender stereotypes, American politics, and more are addressed, lampooned, and satirized with no holds barred, and with the beauty and diversity of Africa as a backdrop.

The story is loosely based on the firsthand experience of writer and director Obekpa, a prince and former heir to his father's throne as King of the Idoma nation, Benue State, Nigeria.

The film also stars Andrew Howard (Limitless), Nick Moran (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Massi Furlan (Jumanji: The Next Level), Nathin Butler (Westworld), Miguel Nuñez Jr. (Juwanna Mann, Tour of Duty). Producers are Joan McCarthy and Adah Obekpa.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "We are thrilled to partner with Silverbird and expand the reach of The American King. The international cast and poignant subject matter are so relevant and as a cross between Coming to America and Black Panther, this comedy has a powerful message about the divisiveness in today's world that will resonate globally."

Silverbird Film Distribution executives share, "Silverbird Film Distribution WA is glad to be bringing this exciting movie to cinemas in the Nigerian market on February 25. As part of our goals in 2022, we are going all out to meet the increasing demand for more entertaining content that cuts across Pan Africa. Akon is respected at home and abroad and this collaboration is a step in the right direction as it contributes to harnessing all that Africa has to offer the world."

Executive Producer Joan McCarthy adds, "We are beyond excited to bring The American King home to Nigeria where it all began. The movie tells a story of the connection between the US and African cultures. Knowing that film fans there will be able to watch it in their theaters means so much to us at Ihotu Films."

