Vision Films to Release Economic And Political Tour De Force 'Hot Money' from Susan Kucera, Jeff Bridges, Jim Swift and General Wesley Clark

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces that immediately following the Clean Energy for America (CE4B) Inaugural Ball, the documentary Hot Money will be available on VOD and DVD in the U.S. and Canada. Co-executive producers, Retired General Wesley Clark and Jeff Bridges virtually introduced the preview at the streamed inaugural event. Hot Money is from director and acclaimed filmmaker Susan Kucera, and co-executive producers Jim Swift, Bridges, and Clark.

Hot Money Documentary with Jeff Bridges, General Wesley Clark and Wes Clark Jr and from Susan Kucera Hot Money Documentary animated art of The New Yorker cartoonist Kaamran Hafeez

The former NATO Commander, General Wesley Clark, and his son Wes Clark Jr, lead viewers on a prescient, candid and illustrative journey through the realities of the financial system and its profound exposure to climate change. What starts as a conversation between a father and son expands in scope until viewers understand how the global financial system functions, as well as how profoundly it is about to change. Experts in energy, economics, law, banking, and real estate both entertain and educate on the prime force driving our world: debt. The film concludes with the principal strategies we all can employ to avoid calamity.

Hot Money outs the whole game, the whole charade, the whole crapshoot of the money system with all the humor and intelligence of a New Yorker cartoon. Combined with the wisdom of international business experts and academics, Hot Money is rich with historical context. It severs the knot of economic and political forces that may lead to societal collapse.

Website-Trailer : www.hotmoneyfilm.com

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "We are extremely proud to partner with this acclaimed team of filmmakers and experts. Our goal is to share this film with the widest audience possible, especially educators, activists, and lawmakers to impact change. The first step is understanding the interconnection between the economy and the environment, and what we can do to mitigate the costs of disaster recovery. Hot Money is an essential and entertaining primer that demystifies the complexities of finance and government and how we as individuals, and as a collective society, contribute and yet can change the course."

Director Susan Kucera says, "Hot Money is an important film for right now as America stands on the brink of conflict. Many people lack context interpreting the world and this documentary delivers it. Conversations taped more than a year ago about wildfires making homes impossible to insure and the ripple effect that will roar through the financial system seem as startlingly prescient as the scenes describing populist breakdown in a country like Venezuela and how it can happen here."

Key cast include General Wesley Clark (decorated retired four-star Army General, former Supreme Allied Commander for NATO, Rhodes Scholar and International National Security and Energy Consultant), Wes Clark Jr (wind energy project manager, army veteran, environmental activist), Katharina Pistor (Professor of Comparative Law, Columbia Law School, Director of the Law School's Center on Global Legal Transformation, author of The Code of Capital), Susan Wachter (Professor of Real Estate and of Finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania), Servaas Storm (Professor of Economics at Delft University, Netherlands, on the Editorial Board and contributor to the Institute for New Economic Thinking). Also featured are Academy Award®-winning actor Jeff Bridges and the animated art of The New Yorker cartoonist Kaamran Hafeez.

Hot Money is available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada, including: iTunes, Amazon, Hoopla, FandangoNow, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television

About Rangeland LLC

Rangeland LLC is a production company based out of Seattle, Washington owned by producer and philanthropist Jim Swift. The company formed in 2003, focuses on socially conscious documentaries and independent films. Swift is also a supporter of small scale farming, farm to table businesses and sustainable infrastructure.

Rangeland LLC has produced and executive produced several projects with acclaimed writer/director Susan Kucera, including the 2018 environmental documentary Living in the Futures Past that both starred and was produced by Academy Award® winning actor Jeff Bridges, 2015 Breath of Life, and their latest film Hot Money.

For Vision Films

Andrea McKinnon – [email protected]

For Beachwood Entertainment Collective

Jean Sievers – [email protected]

Lauren Mele - [email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films