Vision Films to Release Harrowing Drama 'Flint Tale' Set in Aftermath of the Flint Water Crisis

Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American VOD and DVD release of the family drama Flint Tale from Foremost Entertainment Media Group on December 14, 2021. It will also have a limited theatrical release on December 3 at the Emagine Quality 10 in Saginaw Michigan, the Emagine Portage 16 in Portage, Indiana, and the Emagine Eagan 15 in Eagan, Minnesota. The film, shot on location in Flint, MI, was written and directed by Marc Cayce. The film boasts four female producers – Marie Lemelle, Cheryl Rich, Shacola Thompson and Carole Copeland. It was executive produced by Cheryl Rich and George Cameron.

Flint Tale - A Film By Marc Cayce Movie Poster

Flint Tale centers on a family in turmoil, struggling to regain their hope for the future in the aftermath of the Flint, Michigan water crisis. The film provides an up-close-and-personal look at Flint, showing the impact of the environmental crisis while also portraying how the importance of community and that family bonds should never be underestimated.

Synopsis: After an injury destroys her dreams of playing in the WNBA, a young woman struggles to rebuild her life as she and her family in Flint, Michigan face internal turmoil and a deadly water crisis. The bonds of family are all they have left as they rebuild their lives, their town, and their hope one brick at a time.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H0RqA8yRtk

Starring Hawthorne James (Five Heartbeats), Erica Peeples (True to the Game), Tecoya Harris (CheckMate), Sirelle Wilkerson (Blind Vengeance), and Tory Monay (Detention Day).

Flint Tale will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms, and on DVD, in the US and Canada on December 14.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Flint Tale drives home the very real devastation of the water crisis and how one family dealt with the impact. A powerful story of family bonds and redemption that will move audiences deeply."

Writer/Director, Marc Cayce shares, "The people of Flint, Michigan have suffered an insurmountable loss of health, livelihood and quality of life. As a native of Detroit and filmmaker, I took on the responsibility to shed the light on an ongoing problem that has not been solved and save the city and its people. The poisonous lead is still flowing through the city and into their homes and businesses."

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Foremost Entertainment Media Group

Foremost Entertainment is a Los Angeles based film production company. The fundamental purpose of Foremost Entertainment is to develop and produce marketable film, music and other entertainment products. Foremost will achieve this goal through its production of independent feature films, television drama/comedy shows, reality-based television, interactive CD/DVD, VOD and web-based entertainment sites. foremostentertainment.com

