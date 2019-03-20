Vision for Smart Cities has to be REAL (Relevant, Engaging, Actionable and for Learning)

The ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) was established in 2018 when Singapore was the Chair for ASEAN. The ASCN aims to facilitate cooperation on smart cities development, catalyse bankable projects with the private sector, and secure funding and support from ASEAN's external partners.

26 Pilot cities in the 10 ASEAN Member States have drafted projects where solution providers from all over the world were invited to participate. Through meetings and workshops organised by the ASCN, several challenges and obstacles in executing these projects came to light, and Professor Suhono Harso Supangkat, President of the Smart Indonesia Initiatives Association and Tay Kok Chin, Chairman of the Smart Cities Networks, reached a unified consensus on how smart cities should be developed - it needs to be REAL (Relevant, Engaging, Actionable and for Learning).

1. Relevant

The majority of smart cities today are led by government agencies. This is important for the building of technology infrastructure, such as sensor networks. However, for such smart city projects to be successful, it should also be relevant to the private sector.

2. Engaging

When Indonesia launched its Smart Cities Initiatives in 2014, cities were expected to put in place a Command and Control Centre and a Call Centre. This has been the case for cities like Jakarta, Makassar, Bandung, and Semarang in Indonesia. The Garuda Smart City Framework (see diagram below) offers a practical model for public, private and people engagement in Indonesia which can be replicated elsewhere in the world.

In Singapore, the "One Service" App by the Municipal Service Office coordinates public feedback and channels them to 9 different government agencies.

3. Actionable

Too often, solution providers expect governments to allocate budgets for smart city projects. More often than not, however, many of these projects are not implemented due to a lack of resources, be it in terms of finances, people or skills. All these factors have to be considered, and one viable approach is to embark on "bankable projects", as advocated by the ASEAN Smart City Network.

For example, smart street lighting would be an excellent actionable smart city project. The model requires minimal upfront financial investment, and the infrastructure investment can be made by external parties, in return for guaranteed energy savings and downstream compensation to the external parties involved.

4. Learning

In order for smart cities projects to be sustainable, we believe that the existing curriculum of academic institutions today should be tightly integrated with content that is relevant to the development of smart cities. This will then help groom the next generation for smart cities of tomorrow. The Singapore Challenge 2019 (see diagram below) is an example of such an integrated academia-industry model for the Food and Beverage sector.

Implementation of Smart Cities via the Smart City Living Lab Concept

Smart City Living Lab is an approach conducted for the implementation of smart city in a small (or very small) area of the city so that the impact of the implementation can be directly felt by the community and measurable.

Singapore has been a test-bed of numerous innovations. The country has recently designated the Punggol Digital District with the "Digital Twin" concept to promote industry-academia collaboration and future jobs via the Living Lab concept for innovators, visitors, residents and tenants in the District.

Smart Cities Network has also collaborated with the Smart Indonesia Initiatives Association on an MOU for Inclusive and Sustainable Smart Cities signed last September 2018 in Bandung. An objective of the MOU is the setting up of the Smart City Accelerator Hubs in the region. Subsequently, the start-ups from Singapore and Bandung have co-operated in a project to develop the 3D model of the Bandung Command Centre.

Notes:

1) Professor Suhono Harso Supangkat is generally regarded as the "Father of Smart Cities in Indonesia", and has advised many city mayors in Indonesia. He has signed an MOU with Kok-Chin Tay, Chairman of Smart Cities Network in September 2018 to develop Inclusive and Sustainable Smart Cities.

2) Tay Kok Chin is the Chairman of the Smart Cities Network (SCN) for solutions and services providers with an ecosystem network of government agencies, business and industry groups and the people sector in Singapore, ASEAN and globally. He is also the Lead for Smart Cities Council in ASEAN.

