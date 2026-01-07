Vision for Utah's Future Drives Historic Water Donation to the Great Salt Lake

Garff family commits over 10,000 acre-feet of water as part of a long-term strategy to protect Utah's environmental, economic, and public health future

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Utah confronts growing pressure on its natural resources, long-term solutions increasingly require private leadership aligned with public action. Guided by a vision to ensure the state has the environmental and infrastructure resources needed for future generations, Matt and Nicole Garff, through their company MTNP, have made a landmark commitment to the future of the Great Salt Lake.

Valued at just over $47 million, the Garff family has donated an 80% controlling interest in the Big Ditch Irrigation Company to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, a division of the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Big Ditch Irrigation Company includes the contractual entitlements to over 10,600 acre-feet of annual water, along with a network of easements, rights-of-way, and stormwater infrastructure spanning a historic 3,000-acre service area. The transfer was finalized at the end of 2024.

The decision was driven by the urgent and interconnected risks posed by the shrinking Great Salt Lake—including significant habitat loss affecting more than 10 million migratory birds, rising public health threats from toxic dust exposure, and increased vulnerability to drought and climate extremes. By returning critical water flows to the lake, the donation directly supports statewide efforts to stabilize and restore one of Utah's most vital natural systems.

"This was not a symbolic gesture—it was a decision rooted in responsibility," said Matt Garff.

"Water security underpins Utah's environmental health, economic resilience, and quality of life. Through MTNP, we focus on deploying private resources where they can create durable, generational impact. Protecting the Great Salt Lake is essential to ensuring Utah remains livable, prosperous, and resilient for decades to come."

The donation aligns with a coordinated state and legislative strategy to preserve the Great Salt Lake and safeguard the long-term health and prosperity of Utah's communities.

"Securing Utah's future depends on strong partnerships between the public and private sectors," said Governor Cox. "This donation demonstrates how private leadership, aligned with state priorities, can help protect essential resources like the Great Salt Lake for generations to come."

A conversation between Matt Garff and Utah State Representative Melissa G. Ballard helped catalyze the effort, identifying a rare opportunity to pair private infrastructure assets with public conservation goals at meaningful scale.

"This extraordinary donation exemplifies the type of public-private collaboration our legislature has been working to foster," said Representative Ballard. "By aligning private resources with state conservation priorities, the Garffs are accelerating work that will have a generational impact on the Great Salt Lake and on Utah's future."

State leaders echoed the significance of the action, noting both its scale and its model for future solutions.

"This is one of the most significant voluntary private water donations in Utah's history," said Joel Ferry, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources. "The Garffs' leadership demonstrates how private citizens and mission-driven companies can be powerful partners in solving complex environmental challenges."

The donation reflects a broader vision championed by Matt and Nicole Garff through MTNP: to build purpose-driven ventures that strengthen infrastructure, steward critical resources, and create enduring benefit across generations. MTNP invests in initiatives where private capital can help close gaps that public systems alone cannot—ensuring Utah has the foundational resources needed to support growth, health, and opportunity well into the future.

The transaction was facilitated through a partnership with Steve Styler and Matt Hirschi, along with a collaborative Utah state team that helped structure and execute the transfer. The Department of Natural Resources played a critical role in advancing the effort, bringing flexibility, creativity, and a shared commitment to turning an ambitious conservation vision into a tangible, high-impact reality.

This historic donation stands as a model for how legacy stewardship, land-based investment, and aligned public-private action can protect essential resources—demonstrating what is possible when long-term vision is matched with decisive action.

About MTNP

MTNP is a private investment platform designed to create, grow, and accelerate companies essential to the broader ecosystem, with a focus on strategic land development, resource stewardship, and consumer products and experiences that enhance the state's long-term resilience. Through MTNP, private capital is aligned with public need to deliver durable economic, environmental, and community outcomes.

