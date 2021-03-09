Vision Government Solutions Announces Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

HUDSON, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Government Solutions, Inc. ("Vision"), a leader in the Appraisal, CAMA and property tax industry, has secured a strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a leading private equity firm based in Boulder, Colo., that is focused exclusively on investing in and growing software companies. The investment will accelerate Vision's growth through product innovation, customer support, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities.

Vision provides unparalleled software products, unrivaled service and unmatched appraisal expertise to help municipalities value properties and distribute and collect property taxes. Vision's solutions help tax assessors and collectors move more quickly, serve the public, and ensure that property taxes are levied fairly and equitably.

"Assessors and collectors deserve highly flexible, best-in-class products, constant innovation and top-tier service to ensure they can deliver the property tax revenue that underpins key services in every municipality," said Paul Smith, CEO of Vision. "Rubicon provides us a fantastic opportunity to increase our investments and achieve our goal of leading the property tax industry for the next decade and beyond. We are excited to partner together on bringing forth the digital future of assessing."

"Vision has invested heavily in building innovative, market-leading, cloud-based platforms to help municipalities modernize the way they support taxpayers and fund critical operations as the municipal world moves increasingly online," said Alex Kleiner, Partner at Rubicon. "The company's highly differentiated solutions, world-class customer service and data conversion capabilities position Vision as the clear industry leader for the next era of the property tax market. We are excited to partner with the Vision team."

Smith said he is excited about what the future holds with Rubicon. "Now more than ever before, our customers need a true partner who is focused on their success and on serving taxpayers efficiently. We have changed the industry with innovative products and fantastic service, and this investment from Rubicon will turbo-charge our efforts for years to come."

Shea & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vision and Gemini Investors on the transaction. "The Vision management team, led by Paul Smith, has invested heavily in its people, service and software to deliver customers the industry's best products and customer service," said Jimmy Rich, Managing Director at Gemini Investors. "In Rubicon, Shea found Vision and their amazingly talented management team the ideal partner to accelerate those investments and further enhance the Company's leadership position in the municipal property tax industry."

About Vision Government Solutions

Since 1975, Vision Government Solutions has provided property tax software and services to communities throughout the United States. Today, more than 430 communities are part of the Vision family. We have earned our reputation for innovation by establishing long-term relationships, delivering the fastest software & services projects, and providing software products that are leading the digital future of assessing. For more information, please visit www.vgsi.com

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $2 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com

About Gemini Investors

Founded in 1993, Gemini Investors is a Massachusetts-based investor in smaller middle market private companies. Since inception, the firm has invested $650 million in 150 platform companies throughout the U.S. Currently investing its sixth institutional private equity fund, Gemini is focused on investing in smaller middle market companies that are leaders in their space, have strong growth prospects and great management teams. For more information, please visit www.gemini-investors.com

SOURCE Vision Government Solutions

Related Links

http://www.vgsi.com

