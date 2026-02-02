Vision Innovation Partners Acquires Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria

Adds to Eye Care Platform's Capacity in Key Alexandria, VA Market

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners ("VIP"), a leading Mid-Atlantic eye care platform with 69 locations, today announced that it has acquired Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria, a comprehensive ophthalmology practice in downtown Alexandria, Virginia. This acquisition marks VIP's 27th add-on since its founding in 2017 and complements its growing network of ophthalmology practices.

Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria, founded in 2010, provides eyecare and related medical treatments to patients in the Alexandria area. Led by Jacob Clark, MD, a board-certified eye physician and surgeon, the multi-specialty practice uses state-of-the-art technology to offer a variety of procedures including eyeglass and contact lens fitting, laser surgery, and disease management for glaucoma and cataracts.

Chris Moore, CEO of Vision Innovation Partners, said, "VIP is thrilled to welcome the team at Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria. Dr. Clark has built a sought-after practice in one of our largest metro areas, augmenting our offerings in surgery and ophthalmic disease management as well as expanding access to premium lenses, retina care, and dry eye relief. This is a high-value practice that delivers superior patient outcomes and is a great fit for VIP, as we continue to build a premier vision care platform in the Mid-Atlantic."

"My team and I are delighted to join VIP," commented Dr. Clark. "Our goal is to provide our patients with quality vision care in a best-in-class environment, and VIP's support will allow us to continue serving our patients and protecting their vision."

VIP is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

About Vision Innovation Partners

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the Mid-Atlantic's premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm. VIP's managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region's leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with over 150 providers and a footprint that includes 69 locations including 12 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Since 1999, Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Contact:

Stephanie Blank

[email protected]

410.571.8733 (x. 717)

SOURCE Vision Innovation Partners