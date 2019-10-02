Vision Innovation Partners Acquires Tenth Practice, Continuing Aggressive Mid-Atlantic Growth

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners is pleased to announce its acquisition of Metropolitan Ophthalmology Associates, a leading ophthalmology practice with locations in Chevy Chase, Maryland and McLean, Virginia. The acquisition further expands Vision Innovation Partners' growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"This is an exciting time in ophthalmology," said Dr. Colleen Joseph. "Vision Innovation Partners' platform offers substantial resources, and I am pleased to join their expanding network of doctors who are dedicated to providing world-class patient care." Dr. Michael Tigani added, "Partnering with Vision Innovation Partners gives us the ability to focus on our passion – patient care – while collaborating on clinical advances and building the market leader in eye care services."

"As we continue to build density in the Mid-Atlantic region, we seek experienced and proven physicians with an ability to operate efficiently and deliver high quality outcomes. I believe that Drs. Joseph and Tigani are an excellent fit, and Metropolitan Ophthalmology Associates' locations strategically enhance our presence in the Washington, D.C. metro area," said Michael Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Innovation Partners.

Vision Innovation Partners' acquisition of Metropolitan Ophthalmology Associates – its tenth in just over two years – demonstrates its continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

