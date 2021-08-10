Vision Maker Media Announces 2021 Public Media Fund Made-for-Television Film Projects
Aug 10, 2021, 10:00 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Vision Maker Media funds media projects intended for PBS broadcasting that represent the cultures, experiences and perspectives of Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Films are reviewed by a panel of public media programmers and Native American filmmakers, and board approved based on Native involvement, topics of relevance that can garner a wide audience, guideline eligibility, and meeting technical standards of PBS broadcast quality. This year's topics communicate social justice, climate and environment, health and wellness, democracy and arts.
Fourteen television projects were selected for 2021 funding and will be executive produced by Vision Maker Media for PBS television broadcasting. The filmmakers represent 23 different Native nations with a total $841,522 in funding support.
The films funded are at all stages of the production process, with some still in research while others are nearing the end of production. The Vision Maker Media Public Media Fund offers up to $150,000 in support for episodic programming and production, up to $100,000 for post-production, and a range of $5,000 to $25,000 for research and development.
The purpose for research and development support is to fully develop a documentary or episodic program for television broadcast. The purpose for production support is to film, record and produce projects for television broadcast. The purpose for post-production support is to bring projects to completion and deliver a master cut for television broadcast.
"We're elated by the variety of projects selected for the 2021 Public Media Fund," says Executive Director Francene Blythe-Lewis (Diné, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Eastern Cherokee). "These projects represent an array of tribes, topics and impactful new stories that are vital to today's dialogue. It is an honor for everyone at Vision Maker Media to be part of the creation of these important stories being told by and about Native Americans for public media."
About Vision Maker Media
Vision Maker Media (VMM) is the premiere source of media by and about Native Americans since 1976. Our mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories. We envision a world changed and healed by understanding Native stories and the public conversations they generate.
Vision Maker Media is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), For more information visit visionmakermedia.org.
