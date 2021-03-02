Vision Maker Media Celebrates Women's History Month in March with Online Film Event and Panel Discussion Featuring Prominent Indigenous Women Leaders

The March celebration will include a program of seven films — two short and five feature-length documentaries — all produced and/or directed by women, and a panel discussion organized in partnership with Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO).

The films will be available all month for streaming 24/7 at visionmakermedia.org. They portray Native women in leadership, coming of age, and language revitalization. All are available worldwide. For more information about the films and to register, visit visionmakermedia.org.

"Making Matriarchs – Indigenous Values-Based Leadership Development," a panel discussion featuring four Native women leaders who are among the more than 250 graduates of AIO's Ambassadors Program, will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. CST. The panelists will discuss the importance of female leadership and the influence of matriarchy.

About Vision Maker Media

Vision Maker Media (VMM) is the premiere source of public media by and about Native Americans since 1976. Our mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories. We envision a world changed and healed by understanding Native stories and the public conversations they generate. We work with VMM funded producers to develop, produce and distribute programs for all public media. VMM supports training to increase the number of American Indians and Alaska Natives producing public broadcasting programs. A key strategy for this work is in partnerships with Tribal nations, Indian organizations and Native communities. Reaching the national public and a global market is the ultimate goal for the dissemination of Native public media that shares Native perspectives with the world. VMM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). For more information, visionmakermedia.org, [email protected] or (402) 472-3522.

