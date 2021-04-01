Vision Maker Media's First Environmental-Themed Program in April will be Part of Organization's 45th Anniversary Celebration

In April, VMM's first environmental-themed program will acknowledge International Earth Day with a month-long community-themed online film streaming event, titled "commUNITY: Environment is Sacred," and a panel discussion. The April programs are free and open to the public but registration is required.

"commUNITY: Environment is Sacred" is a program of six films, featuring themes of water, energy, Indigenous food and health. The films are available April 1-30 for worldwide online streaming 24/7 at visionmakermedia.org. For more information about the films and to register, visit visionmakermedia.org.

"The Indigenous Rights of Nature Movement," a panel discussion in partnership with Bioneers' Indigeneity Program, will take place via Zoom Tuesday, April 20, 6 p.m. CDT. Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of a growing movement acknowledging the legal "Rights of Nature." Indigenous environmental leaders share approaches to adopting "Rights of Nature" into Tribal governance for protecting Mother Earth and Indigenous rights.



"We are grateful for Vision Maker Media's shared mission to amplify the stories and voices of Indigenous peoples for a better future," says Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), director, Indigeneity Program, Bioneers. For more information, visit: https://bioneers.org/indigeneity-program/

About Vision Maker Media

Vision Maker Media (VMM) is the premiere source of public media by and about Native Americans since 1976. Our mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories. We envision a world changed and healed by understanding Native stories and the public conversations they generate. We work with VMM funded producers to develop, produce and distribute programs for all public media. VMM supports training to increase the number of American Indians and Alaska Natives producing public broadcasting programs. A key strategy for this work is in partnerships with Tribal nations, Indian organizations and Native communities. Reaching the national public and a global market is the ultimate goal for the dissemination of Native public media that shares Native perspectives with the world. VMM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). For more information, visionmakermedia.org, [email protected] or (402) 472-3522.





