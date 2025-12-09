Vision Marine Secures Strategic Flagship Marina to Anchor Long-Term Growth Plan

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today announced that its Nautical Ventures division has entered into a commercial lease and purchase option agreement for the marina property that it currently leases at 4470 Ravenswood Road in Dania Beach, Florida, known as the Anglers Avenue Marine Center. This location secures a strategic waterfront asset in Fort Lauderdale, a central point of consumer activity in the region.

Historically used to support Nautical Ventures' boat sales, the marina generated approximately US$3.2 million in 2024 through limited storage and service activity. Under Vision Marine's operating plan to expand the marina in phases, the Company intends to expand the site from roughly 109 active slips to a combined wet-and-dry-slip capacity approaching 300 vessels. Based on the Company's projections, this supports multi-million-dollar recurring storage revenue annually. Expanded dealership-level service operations is part of our growth plan, driven by maintenance, repairs, and long-term customer programs at an enhanced Service & Parts Center. The Company envisions the marina serving as a regional hub for E-Motion™ electric-boat integrations, which typically account for 3% to 5% of Nautical Ventures' annual sales, with a next-generation on-water showroom. This flagship facility reinforces Vision Marine's dual-pillar strategy, combining its high-voltage electric propulsion platform with a strengthened retail and service infrastructure.

"Securing a multi-year lease and purchase option for the marina is a pivotal step toward building a truly vertically integrated marine dealership business with expanded services," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine. "By elevating our service capacity at this prime location, we will be able to offer customers a more modern, automotive-style retail and service experience."

The agreement and lease provide Vision Marine with the ability to acquire the property in the future through a contractual purchase option and includes a Right of First Refusal should a third-party offer arise.

Located 3.3 miles from (FLL) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with direct access to over 300 miles of inland waterways, the Anglers Avenue site offers exceptional visibility and access for regional and international boaters. The marina's configuration, with 109 slips and a 10-acre footprint, supports significant operational consolidation, improving efficiency across service, rigging, parts, storage, logistics, and customer demonstrations, while incorporating solar-ready infrastructure and modern dock upgrades.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology and retail group delivering premium boating experiences across internal combustion and electric segments. Through its E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion platform and its Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine offers an integrated ecosystem spanning propulsion, retail, service, and on-water consumer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and include statements regarding the Company's operational plans, anticipated performance of the Anglers Avenue Marina, expected revenue opportunities, service expansion, the potential future acquisition of the property, integration of new operational capabilities, and the execution of Vision Marine's broader strategic objectives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "projected," "proposed," "continue," or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: general economic conditions and their impact on consumer spending; changes in the recreational boating market; the Company's ability to successfully integrate and operate the marina; risks associated with service ramp-up, staffing, operational consolidation, and capacity expansion; challenges in maintaining or increasing occupancy levels; the availability of capital to support development initiatives; regulatory, environmental, and permitting requirements; supply-chain constraints; competition within the marine retail and service sectors; and other risks described in Vision Marine's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc