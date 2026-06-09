Vision Marine Technologies Advances E-Motion™ Platform Through Real-World Boat Testing and System-Level Technology Improvements

Technology / E-Motion™ Platform Execution

Vision Marine is using data and feedback from multiple E-Motion™ boat integrations to advance key areas of its high-voltage marine propulsion platform. Recent improvements across cooling efficiency, battery capacity, firmware, assembly architecture and system enclosures are intended to support scalability, serviceability and future commercial readiness.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company and vertically integrated recreational boating platform, today provided an update on continued technology advancements across its E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine propulsion system.

The update reflects Vision Marine's ongoing process of converting real-world testing, vessel integration work and on-water feedback into targeted system improvements. Management believes this feedback loop is important as the Company continues to refine E-Motion™ for different vessel configurations, customer use cases and service environments.

Recent development work includes an approximate 10% increase in cooling efficiency recorded during internal testing under evaluated conditions, following continuous engineering refinements and on-water validation. Cooling performance is a key operating area for high-voltage marine propulsion, particularly across varying vessel loads, speeds and water conditions.

The Company also recently received refined high-voltage battery packs from Octillion Power Systems Inc. for E-Motion™ integration validation. The refined design provides approximately 7.5% more capacity per pack within a similar footprint compared with Vision Marine's current production pack. Integration remains ongoing, including mechanical fitment, electrical communication, output capability, charging compatibility and vessel-level performance.

Vision Marine has also reduced certain assembly complexity within the E-Motion™ system through bill-of-material review, part-count reduction and simplified component architecture. These initiatives are intended to support manufacturability, service access and cost discipline over time, although actual cost reductions or margin impact remain subject to validation, supplier pricing, production volume and commercialization timing.

In parallel, the Company has refactored elements of its firmware architecture to improve maintainability and simplify future system updates. Vision Marine is also advancing its ZCU enclosure architecture to improve system organization, installation consistency and technician access.

These advancements build on Vision Marine's recently activated E-Motion™ data platform, which is designed to collect system performance, diagnostic, usage and behavior data from deployed powertrains. The Company expects this data layer to support product refinement, warranty traceability, customer service efficiency and future software-based optimization where technically and commercially appropriate.

"Management believes very few teams have spent as much time integrating high-voltage propulsion into real boats as Vision Marine," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "With thousands of hours on the water across multiple hulls and boat types, we are not guessing at what the market needs. We are using real integration experience, real operating data and real service feedback to improve cooling, battery integration, firmware, assembly architecture and serviceability across the E-Motion™ platform."

Vision Marine believes the continued refinement of E-Motion™ supports its broader strategy of combining proprietary high-voltage propulsion technology with retail access, service infrastructure and customer feedback through Nautical Ventures. The Company's objective is to continue building a more scalable electric marine platform supported by engineering development, on-water validation and aftersales service capabilities.

Capital Markets Update

During the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2026, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,275,316 common shares pursuant to its at-the-market equity program. Gross proceeds from such sales totalled US$2,585,998, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of US$2,410,280 after payment of aggregate commissions and transaction costs of US$175,718. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the program for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the execution of its strategic initiatives."

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences across electric propulsion, boat sales, service and related marine operations. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its Nautical Ventures retail and service platform, Vision Marine combines technology development, product integration, consumer access and aftersales support within a vertically integrated marine platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding E-Motion™ technology development, cooling efficiency, battery integration, firmware architecture, assembly simplification, ZCU enclosure development, connected data capabilities, serviceability, manufacturability, cost discipline, future commercial readiness, scalability, customer adoption and the Company's broader technology and growth strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the Company's development initiatives will be completed, validated, commercialized, adopted by customers or manufacturers, reduce costs, improve margins or become available on any particular timeline. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc