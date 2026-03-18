Vision Marine Technologies Electric Boat Sales Under Contract Surge as 2026 Deployment Accelerates

The company achieved a 446% year-over-year increase in contracted high-margin electric boat sales.

Electric Boat Sales & Market Deployment Update

MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company and vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail platform, today announced a 446% increase in electric boat sales under contract for the period beginning September 1, 2025 through late February 2026, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Electric boat sales under contract totalled US $1,118,763.50, compared to US $204,861.20 during the same period in 2024–2025.

YOY Sales Increase

The 2026 sales mix reflects expansion across multiple electric models, including the Fantail 217, Phantom, Volt 180, and V24 models, as well as higher-output electric powerboat configurations powered by Vision Marine's 180E high-voltage propulsion system. Management notes that the current sales composition reflects broader engagement across electric formats compared to the prior-year period.

This performance occurs early in the 2026 boating season. A meaningful portion of the Company's planned electric production allocation for key models, including Volt 180, Fantail 217, Phantom, and V24 platforms, is already committed undersigned contracts. While subject to customary production scheduling, delivery timing, and closing conditions, these early allocations provide improved model-level visibility and support disciplined production planning for the remainder of the model year.

In parallel, Vision Marine has begun actively promoting its SPECTR 26 flagship electric tritoon across its retail and digital channels. As marketing initiatives expand and showroom positioning increases, management expects the SPECTR 26 to progressively enter the commercial pipeline. The model is in the early stages of broader market activation and is not yet a material contributor to the reported under-contract figures.

Sales activity during the reported period was generated through a combination of retail execution across Nautical Ventures Group's Florida dealership network and website-originated leads from customers outside the Florida market, demonstrating both physical retail engagement and expanding digital demand conversion.

Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine, stated: "The year-over-year increase in sales under contract reflects more than demand growth; it reflects stronger operational alignment between retail execution and production planning. Early-season commitments across multiple electric platforms provide clearer model-level visibility and enable disciplined production allocation. Our objective is not simply volume expansion, but controlled deployment that supports sustainable margins and scalable electric growth."

Management believes the current trajectory reflects continued integration of electric products across its retail infrastructure, expanding model availability, and coordinated digital lead conversion efforts that are contributing to measurable deployment momentum early in the 2026 season.

Sales under contract represent signed customer purchase agreements and may convert into recognized revenue upon vessel delivery and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Sales under contract are an operational metric and are not a substitute for revenue recognized under IFRS.

Vision Marine intends to continue reporting on electric commercial performance and deployment progress as part of its ongoing investor communications.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology company and multi-brand boat dealership operator delivering premium on-water experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine segments. Through its proprietary E-Motion high-voltage propulsion systems and its integrated retail, service, and financing infrastructure, Vision Marine is positioned to support evolving recreational boating demand across North America.

For more information, please visit:

https://investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated production scheduling, delivery timing, market demand, revenue conversion from sales under contract, model-level allocations, expansion of marketing initiatives, and future commercial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, customer demand, financing approvals, supply chain factors, production capacity, regulatory developments, competition, and operational execution. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc