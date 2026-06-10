Vision Marine Technologies Extends Nextfour Agreement Through 2029 to Strengthen E-Motion™ Connected Platform Capabilities

Technology / E-Motion™ Platform Intelligence

Vision Marine is extending a key display supply and integration relationship through 2029, supporting the connected digital interface of its E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion platform. The agreement reinforces Vision Marine's proprietary software environment, propulsion data visibility, CAN bus integration, diagnostics, telemetry, remote monitoring, software update capability where available, and OEM integration readiness.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company specializing in high-voltage electric marine propulsion and multi-brand recreational boating solutions, today announced that it has renewed its agreement with Nextfour Solutions Ltd. ("Nextfour") to continue sourcing and integrating Q Display units as part of Vision Marine's E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion platform.

The renewed agreement extends the relationship through 2029 and includes automatic renewal provisions thereafter. Vision Marine has worked with Nextfour since 2021, integrating Q Display into E-Motion™-powered boats as the platform's branded digital helm interface.

"E-Motion™ was built as a connected high-voltage marine propulsion platform," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "The continued integration of Q Display supports the digital layer of that platform, giving Vision Marine control over its branded interface while connecting propulsion data, diagnostics, telemetry, and customer-facing features at the helm. This agreement supports the continuity and scalability of the E-Motion™ architecture as we continue working with OEMs, dealers, technicians, and customers across multiple boat categories."

Through the Q Display integration, Vision Marine's E-Motion™ platform is designed to bring propulsion data, CAN bus communication, diagnostics, telemetry visibility, navigation, connectivity, remote monitoring capabilities, and customer-facing functionality into a branded digital helm environment. This interface is intended to make E-Motion™ easier to operate, monitor, service, and integrate across multiple vessel categories.

Q Display's open architecture allows Vision Marine to maintain control over its proprietary user interface and software environment while supporting future feature development and software update capability where available. The integration also supports scalable display configurations, from compact touchscreen installations to premium multi-display helm environments, providing flexibility for OEM integrations, commercial applications, and direct customer deployments through Vision Marine's retail and service ecosystem.

Nextfour's expanded presence in Florida further supports the relationship by placing technical resources closer to several Vision Marine customers, OEM partners, dealers, service locations, and end users. The Company believes this proximity may support improved integration coordination, technical support, and service responsiveness.

Vision Marine continues to advance E-Motion™ through propulsion integration, battery systems, charging capabilities, data infrastructure, telematics, display interface integration, and direct customer deployment through Nautical Ventures. By combining high-voltage propulsion, connected interface technology, service visibility, and retail access, Vision Marine is continuing to build a platform designed to support broader electric boating adoption through improved integration, operation, and service support.

About Nextfour Solutions Ltd.

Nextfour's mission is to make navigation and boating easier and accessible for everyone. For this mission, the company has developed the Q Display, which integrates boating and navigation functions into one sharp and bright touch display. The easy-to-use user interface makes navigation simple and smooth.

The Q Display brings an automotive-like user experience to boating by integrating the onboard computer, mobile connectivity, chart plotter, guard, and entertainment system in one single device. The Q Display is an intuitive system combining the dashboard, sea charts, guard function, weather forecasts, radio, cellular connection, and Wi-Fi hotspot connecting the display to other devices.

The intuitive and comprehensive approach of the Q Experience also provides confidence in controlling and handling the boat. As part of the Q Experience ecosystem, the mobile app includes guard functionality and an automatic logbook, which records routes and provides information on trip history, fuel economy, and weather forecast alarms. The guard function provides boat awareness and theft alarm functionality when off the boat.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences through proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems and a multi-brand retail, service, and distribution platform.

Through its E-Motion™ technology and Nautical Ventures network, Vision Marine combines innovation, consumer access, and marine infrastructure across electric and internal combustion engine segments, supporting a broader strategy to improve the boating experience through technology, retail execution, and service capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the renewed agreement with Nextfour; the continued sourcing and integration of Q Display units; automatic renewal provisions; the expected integration, functionality, commercial relevance, and use of Q Display within Vision Marine's E-Motion™ platform; the anticipated benefits of enhanced connectivity, software updates, interface improvements, data visibility, diagnostics, telemetry, remote monitoring, service support, customer experience, OEM integration, and platform scalability; potential OEM, commercial operator, dealer, technician, and customer benefits; and Vision Marine's broader technology, retail, service, growth, and commercialization strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, timing, functionality, commercialization, customer adoption, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; achieve and maintain profitability; execute technology integration initiatives; obtain customer adoption; maintain supplier and partner relationships; support connected services and software functionality; manage regulatory, certification, cybersecurity, warranty, service, data, liquidity, inventory, and supply chain risks; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc