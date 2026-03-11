Vision Marine Technologies Positions for Scalable Electric Adoption Through Dominant Pontoon Segment; Introduces SPECTR 26 Flagship Platform

Corporate Updates and Strategy

MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion and multi brand boat retail operations, today detailed its strategic focus on the North American pontoon segment, one of the most commercially significant categories in recreational boating.

SPECTR 26 flagship platform

According to industry reporting based on data published by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, pontoon boats are estimated to have achieved 52,000 to 55,000 new unit sales in the United States in 20241. NMMA further reports that pontoons captured the largest share of new outboard powered boat sales, representing more than one third of total outboard units2. These figures position the category as one of the leading volume segments within recreational boating3.

For Vision Marine, prioritizing this segment reflects deliberate engineering and market decision rooted in long term scalability.

Vision Marine's leadership and engineering teams are lifelong boaters. From the outset of industrializing its propulsion technology, the pontoon platform was selected as the first integration category for its high powered 180HP electric outboard system, the E Motion 180E model. Stability, predictable cruising profiles, multi passenger load distribution and dockside charging compatibility align directly with real world boating behavior.

Recent commercial activity supports this platform logic. Vision Marine's two most recent 180HP electric 180E equipped deliveries were pontoon platforms, reinforcing management's view that scalable electric adoption begins in high volume segments with established consumer demand.

Building on this foundation, Vision Marine introduced SPECTR 26, its flagship 26-foot 6-inch electric tritoon powered by the high powered 180HP electric 180E outboard.

SPECTR 26 was engineered to elevate expectations within the pontoon category. The platform integrates 180 horsepower electric performance and shore power charging compatibility for ease of use, allowing seamless dockside recharging. It features a proprietary tritoon hull architecture designed by Vision Marine, combining a structurally reinforced fiberglass deck with durable 25-inch aluminum tubes engineered for stability and confident handling in turns and moderate chop. Integrated lifting foils and Hydrofin-assisted hydrodynamic optimization enhance efficiency, stability, and planning performance, delivering a premium electric pontoon platform built for real-world recreational boating.

Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine Technologies, stated, "The pontoon segment represents one of the strongest foundations in recreational boating because it combines volume and repeat usage. As boaters first, we engineered our 180HP electric system around where the market already exists. SPECTR 26 reflects our commitment to delivering a high powered electric solution that performs at the level boaters expect while elevating the premium standard in this segment."

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is building a scalable marine platform combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems with a multi-location boat dealership and service network. Through its E-Motion™ propulsion technology and ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based retailer, Vision Marine delivers integrated marine solutions across both electric and internal combustion segments.

