Vision Marine Technologies Renews and Expands Floor Plan Credit Facility to Support Inventory Deployment Across Nautical Ventures Platform

Retail Execution / Financing Infrastructure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures"), it has entered into a renewed and expanded Floorplan Loan and Security Agreement providing up to US$4.0 million in revolving inventory financing capacity with Centennial Bank, through its Shore Premier Finance division.

The facility provides a structured inventory financing framework designed to support the Company's ongoing Commercial Execution Plan, enabling the positioning of inventory in alignment with demand across its Florida-based retail operations. The revolving structure allows for financing of new, pre-sold and other eligible inventory while maintaining a disciplined approach to liquidity and capital allocation.

The agreement builds on an existing lending relationship and includes a customary collateral structure secured by inventory and related assets.

This development follows recent operational initiatives across the Nautical Ventures platform, during which the Company focused on reducing financing exposure and streamlining inventory with the objective of improving capital efficiency. These actions were undertaken to align operations with market conditions and to support more disciplined execution.

With these measures in place, Vision Marine is entering the next phase of its execution strategy, focused on deploying inventory in alignment with demand signals to support improved sales conversion, turnover, and operating efficiency across its platform.

"Shore Premier Finance is pleased to support this credit facility," said Scott Walter, Senior Vice President of Shore Premier Finance. "Our team values this partnership with Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures and looks forward to supporting their continued growth."

"This facility supports the next phase of our execution," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Following a period of operational alignment and balance sheet optimization, we are now focused on deploying inventory with greater precision across our network. Our objective is to improve turnover, support product availability in key categories, and align inventory with demand as we continue to execute on our platform strategy."

The Company believes this financing structure is expected to enhance its ability to operate within a vertically integrated model, connecting product sourcing, retail distribution, and customer delivery within a unified framework.

The facility is subject to customary terms and conditions, including standard financial covenants.

At-the-Market Equity Program

The Company has an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") in place pursuant to its effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3. As of the date hereof, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,576,294 common shares under the ATM Program at a weighted average price of US$1.66 per share, for gross proceeds of US$2,610,862.48, and net proceeds of US$2,495,853.61, after deducting placement agent commissions and transaction costs of US$115,008.87. The ATM Program remains subject to applicable regulatory requirements and market conditions. The ATM Program is being conducted pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 providing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$16,335,000. The Company will continue to disclose ATM activity in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.2 and applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company and retail group delivering premium boating experiences across internal combustion and electric segments. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion platform and its Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine delivers integrated solutions spanning propulsion, retail, service, and on-water consumer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws and within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations concerning the anticipated benefits of the floor plan financing facility and its execution strategy. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "expects", "plans", "believes", "intends", "continue", "potential", "remains", and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "will" be taken. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to replace lost revenue streams; the presence of a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting; the Company's dependence on floor plan financing and compliance with financing covenants; the Company's ability to achieve and maintain profitability; general economic conditions affecting the recreational boating industry; supply chain disruptions; and tariff and trade policy uncertainties. Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, for the year ended August 31, 2025, and its periodic filings with the SEC and on SEDAR+ provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the various securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs, and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc