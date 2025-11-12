Vision Marine Technologies Reports 166 Boats Sold Within 120 Days of Nautical Ventures Integration

Company Sells 166 Boats in 120 Days, Reduces Floor-Plan Exposure by Over 40%, and Generates $3.9 Million in Real Estate Proceeds

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and premium boating experiences, today announced substantial progress in strengthening its financial position and operational efficiency following the integration of its Florida-based retail and service network, Nautical Ventures.

During the 120-day period since the acquisition on June 20, 2025, Vision Marine Technologies & Nautical ventures sold 166 boats across all major product categories. Sales were led by Axopar (40 units), followed by Beneteau Group brands (14 units total) and Tenders (44 units). The strongest sales segment came from adventure boats under 45 feet, which remain the core of Nautical Ventures' retail activity and margin generation.

This performance underscores the rapid commercial scale achieved through the integration of Nautical Ventures, positioning Vision Marine as a multi-brand, multi-location retailer with expanded market access and diversified revenue streams. The network's continued stability in sales—achieved during a period of slower recreational-boating market activity—demonstrates the strength, resilience and adaptability of our new structure.

Operationally, Nautical Ventures achieved a reduction of its inventory across all major categories while maintaining stable throughput. The company's renewed focus on its most profitable product segment—adventure boats under 45 feet—contributing to improved operational balance and stronger gross margins.

Within just four months of acquisition, Nautical Ventures has also delivered notable improvements in capital structure and liquidity, driven by disciplined financial management and strategic real-estate transactions. The Company reports a reduction of more than 40% in floor-plan financing exposure and an inventory decrease exceeding 25%, reflecting tighter working-capital control and improved cash-flow discipline.

The sale of two Nautical Ventures properties in North Palm Beach, Florida—located at 300 U.S. Highway 1 and 139 Shore Court—generated approximately USD $3.9 million in net proceeds for Vision Marine. These proceeds are being reinvested directly into Nautical Ventures' operations and used to reduce floor-plan financing, supporting continued growth, enhancing dealership performance, and strengthening customer experience. The consolidation is also expected to deliver an estimated USD $0.8 million reduction in annual operating expenses. Combined with the previously announced property sale, Vision Marine anticipates aggregate annual savings of approximately USD $1.6 million resulting from these strategic operational moves.

Despite these consolidations, all dealership and service locations remain fully operational, ensuring complete market coverage across Florida's most active boating regions.

"Our integration strategy is producing tangible results," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "We continue to execute on initiatives designed to strengthen liquidity, optimize our retail operations, and align Nautical Ventures' structure with Vision Marine's long-term growth objectives."

As Vision Marine continues to execute its two-pillar strategy—technology and retail—the Company remains focused on optimizing operational efficiency, managing capital exposure, and driving sustainable growth across its network.

