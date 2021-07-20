Vision Mechatronics delivers India's first Mega Watt Scale Hybrid Energy Storage Project

The Hybrid Energy Storage Project has a combination of 'World's Smartest Lithium Batteries' together with Tubular Gel Batteries (lead acid variant) to achieve economic long duration backup.

GURGAON, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Mechatronics, a leading name in the Energy Storage Industry, has offered a ZeroBlackout Solution to Brahmakumaris at Om Shanti Retreat Centre. The Retreat Centre has opted for a Solar-based unique combination of MW scale Hybrid Battery storage system, i.e., Lithium-Lead hybrid which has utilized the existing old batteries with the fresh new Lithium Batteries to have a long duration backup to ensure that there is a smooth power transition when the grid fails.

Adding further, Dr Rashi Gupta, Managing Director, Vision Mechatronics who is fondly known as 'Batterywali of India', said, "All our work and products are developed & manufactured in India. Using a hybrid battery energy storage system has ensured that there is maximum utilization of existing resources at the time of addition of new ones to achieve a cost of energy at Grid Parity. Opting for hybrid energy storage model can help commercial entities reduce their initial capex investment by 35 to 40% for a long duration energy storage project. With the recent launch of ACC battery scheme, India offers a great opportunity for energy storage and e-mobility market and this is our contribution in making India truly Aatmanirbhar."

Often weaker grid in remote areas cannot handle the loads connected to them and gets overloaded. Integrating solar with energy storage, a microgrid is formed which supports the conventional grid and can supply load even in absence of the grid. Lithium-based energy storage is usually commercially viable only upto 4 hours, so it was important to have a commercially viable solution for 8 to 18 hours and it could be achieved by Hybrid Energy Storage which is a combination of 'World's Smartest Lithium Batteries' together with tubular gel batteries (lead acid variant). This microgrid effectively performs the functions of Backup, Frequency Regulation, Grid Feed, Voltage Regulation, Black Start, Smooth Power Transition, Diesel Replacement. The system also has preventive and predictive monitoring to detect faults in advance to ensure smooth and reliable functioning. Thus, this power generated from the Sun through solar panels then stored in the batteries can be used for any purpose like running the heavy-duty studios, electric irons, induction cooktops, computers, washing machines, community kitchen appliances, baking ovens, air-conditioners, submersible water pumps etc. and of course the lights and fans. It is clean and green energy to the campus.

The Director of the Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Sister BK Asha, said, "This unique project will add a lot of value to the campus and enable us to offer wide and uninterrupted services to the society. Just as Supreme Soul is the Sun of Knowledge and offers unlimited knowledge, purity, peace and happiness to all His children, similarly Sun is also the source of unlimited light and energy for mankind and this planet. It is always beneficial to revert back to the original source for receiving energy, whether it is spiritual energy or solar energy. Thus, this project has enlightened new hopes in all of us that we can live peacefully and in harmony with nature in a sustainable way."

India's first Mega Watt Scale Hybrid Energy Storage Project in Haryana was unveiled by BK Brother CA Brij Mohan, Addl Secretary General in the presence of senior Rajyogis BK Sister Asha - Director- ORC, BK Sister Shukla - Director ORC, BK Sister Pushpa - Director Brahma Kumaris Pandav Bhavan Delhi, BK Sister Neelu, BK Brother Banarsi - Brahma Kumaris Mount Abu, BK Sister Geeta - Director ORC, BK Sister Chakradhari - Director Brahma Kumaris Russia , Mr. K.S.Popli- Consultant to International Solar Alliance, Dr.Rashi Gupta-Managing Director, Vision Mechatronics Pvt Ltd, BK Brother T K Singh- Director, Electromech Controls (EMC)

Mr.Tobias Winter - Director at Indo-German Energy Forum SO - Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Mr. Subhramanium Pulipaka- CEO NSEFI, Mr. Reji Pillai - President - India Smart Grid Forum also visited the site.

About Vision Mechatronics:

Vision Mechatronics is an entrepreneurial venture of Dr. Rashi Gupta, who is fondly known as 'Batterywali of India', the pioneer of manufacturing of Advanced Lithium Batteries in India along with the "Worlds Smartest Lithium Battery". She is the Founder & Managing Director of Vision Mechatronics Private Ltd, leading it towards a name to reckon for in the field of Robotics, Renewable Energy & Energy Storage and is awarded as "Asia's Most Influential Women in Renewable Energy in 2020". Vision Mechatronics aligns with the UNDP goals to work extensively on SDGs like gender equality (SDG5), affordable and clean energy (SDG7), wherein they have maintained an equal gender representation within the organization as well work on rural electrification to brighten the lives of the economically deprived children. Vision Mechatronics is driven by technology and powered by Innovation foraying into the energy storage segment and has solutions up to 90MWh for stationary as well as EV applications. The mission is to provide energy solutions that not only work but require minimalistic maintenance, so that the user is carefree for a long time.

Website: https://vmechatronics.com/press.php

About ORC:

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya (Estd. 1936) is a socio-spiritual Institution, working in the field of spiritual empowerment for ethical & moral rejuvenation of the society, through its centers in 137 countries. It is also a Member in the Inter-Ministerial Committee as well as the Yoga Experts Committee of the Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India.

The Institution has set up a training and retreat center in Northern India as Om Shanti Retreat Centre (ORC), inaugurated in 2003 by the then President of India, Honorable Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. It is a sprawling 28 acres campus built in peaceful, sylvan countryside surroundings, in Gurugram district of Haryana with ultra -modern facilities that are highly conducive for learning and development. ORC is a recognized Regional Resource Centre of Union HRD Ministry for Education in Human Values and is the largest learning and training center of Brahma Kumaris of Northern India.

Website: https://omshantiretreat.org

