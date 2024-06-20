Vision Miner Strengthens Position as Global Leader in Additive Manufacturing with Acquisition of AddWise

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Miner, a leading global provider of high-quality industrial 3D printing solutions, today announced the acquisition of AddWise, a prominent industrial manufacturer of 3D printing machines and related products valued at $14 million. This strategic move solidifies Vision Miner's position as a powerhouse in the additive manufacturing industry, enhancing its in-house manufacturing capabilities and expanding its global footprint.

"The acquisition of AddWise is a transformative milestone for Vision Miner," said Patrick Smith, Founder & CEO of Vision Miner. "By combining our 8 years of experience and success in the industry with AddWise's advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are now better positioned than ever to deliver the most innovative and reliable industrial 3D printing solutions to our global customer base."

Vision Miner has experienced continued growth since 2017. Recently achieving a 120% increase in revenue with profitability exceeding industry standards. Debt-free and financially strong, the company is well-positioned for rapid expansion, with projections to grow tenfold in the near future.

As a leader in printing high-temperature performance materials, Vision Miner has been trusted by industry giants such as NASA, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, Tesla, and the US Air Force and Army. The company's expertise was instrumental in solving NASA's challenge of printing a small part in CF PEEK for the filtration system of their new spacewalk suits. Vision Miner's ability to adapt and overcome challenges has led to their parts being used in aircraft, military and defense applications, the International Space Station, race cars, oil platforms, and many other critical applications worldwide.

"Every week, we get the opportunity to work on something new and exciting," said Smith. "Getting to work on so many special and secret projects is simply rewarding. There is never a dull day at Vision Miner."

Vision Miner's products, such as their patent-pending Nano Polymer Bed Adhesive and the successful 22 IDEX 3D Printer, have set new standards in the industry. The 22 IDEX machine solves the problem of printing high-performance materials repeatedly with precision, speed, and affordability, making it a top choice for industry leaders.

The company's success has been recognized with numerous awards, including 3D Printing Industry's Company of the Year in 2022, and being featured as a panelist for the 3D Printing Industry Awards in 2023. Published in multiple articles and websites worldwide, Vision Miner has earned its place as a Leader in the Industry.

Vision Miner has also formed strategic partnerships with companies like Shining 3D. Becoming one of their top dealers of advanced 3D Scanners & Software and being recognized as a Diamond Distributor in the USA market.

The acquisition of AddWise is just the beginning of Vision Miner's expansion plans. With new facilities in the USA and Europe, the company is poised for significant growth. The factory is expanding its production line while also bringing in new machinery for automation of their other products. With new products in development, Vision Miner will soon be entering more markets in the additive manufacturing industry.

Vision Miner currently has over 25 dealers worldwide and plans to continue expanding its global presence by accepting new qualified dealers to their team. This expansion will allow the company to bring their exceptional products to more users worldwide.

"Our mission is to revolutionize the additive manufacturing industry by providing the most advanced, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to businesses worldwide," added Smith. "With the acquisition of AddWise and our ongoing expansion, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

For more information about Vision Miner and its cutting-edge industrial 3D printing solutions, please visit www.visionminer.com .

Contact Information:

Media Contact : Rob Lent

: Phone : 833-774-6863

: 833-774-6863 Email: [email protected]

About Vision Miner: Vision Miner is a global leader in advanced industrial 3D printing solutions, with headquarters in the United States and a strong presence in Europe. The company is dedicated to delivering professional, high-quality additive manufacturing machines and exceptional customer support to businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to driving the industry forward, Vision Miner is well-positioned for substantial growth and success in the years ahead.

SOURCE Vision Miner