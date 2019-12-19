Vision Net Nearly Doubles Serviceable Locations & Streamlines Location Management with Connected2Fiber

Specifically, Vision Net has invested in Connected2Fiber's Market Explorer , Enterprise Profiler and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) capabilities. These applications will have a drastic effect on the network operator's ability to automate the prospecting of new deals and pricing of those deals. With these capabilities, Vision Net can, for instance, leverage tenant data within Market Explorer to identify ideal prospects to pursue and, once those locations are discovered, utilize CPQ to develop a robust, multi-dimensional price book based on location-based insights and automatically generate quotes.

"Before Connected2Fiber, our sales and marketing teams were living in a spreadsheet nightmare when it came to location management," states Corey Jensen , President & CEO of Vision Net. "The Connected World platform was the perfect solution for us and we're now employing a host of complementary services, including the company's exciting CPQ tool. We are finding that these new capabilities will effectively automate the tedious and time-consuming process of prospecting deals, determining pricing for those deals, and, lastly, generating quotes for our connectivity. With the launch of Vision Net's new enterprise-focused business development group and recent fiber deployments in Helena and Billings, our partnership with Connected2Fiber came at the perfect time to accelerate our company's growth heading in to 2020."

"Our mission is to enable our customers to gain selling and buying efficiencies through critical, location-based context. Vision Net is a shining example as to the results that our technology can deliver," adds Ben Edmond , CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "We're thrilled with the progress we've seen to date and are excited to work even closer with the highly skilled Vision Net team to help drive their business forward by delivering more insight and automation into their go-to-market process."

"We have more network and tenant insight now than we've ever had before," continues Jensen. "Our investment in Connected2Fiber will ultimately help us be more efficient and win more business. Connected2Fiber hit a homerun, so it was an easy decision to take the partnership to a new level."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the go-to-market platform for network buyers and sellers powered by location intelligence. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

About Vision Net

Vision Net is a Montana telecommunication solutions provider with offices in Great Falls, Billings, Missoula and Helena. The company's suite of products and services includes broadband network transport; a range of Internet services; design and management of customized wide area network (WAN) solutions including SD-WAN, a full line of end point and network security products, and Unified Communications/Hosted VoIP; support services consisting of a 24/7/365 NOC; network device monitoring; device management via TR-069; IoT management; access tandem switching; engineering design; and technical consulting.

