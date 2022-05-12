Vision Retirement Announces Partnership with TEG Federal Credit Union

The Leading Retirement Planning Firm, with Offices in Ridgewood and Nutley, New Jersey, will Offer Members Affordable Access to a Certified Financial Planner Professional

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent advisory firm Vision Retirement, headquartered in Ridgewood, New Jersey, announces a partnership with TEG Federal Credit Union, with eight locations spread throughout New York's Hudson Valley. The new partnership will provide the credit union's 40,000-plus members with ease of access to financial advice, investment, and retirement planning needs.

TEG Federal Credit Union

Regardless of whether they're just starting out or have significant assets saved, TEG's members can take advantage of a variety of engagement options offered by Vision Retirement. For example, a monthly subscription plan is available that provides them with ongoing advice from a CFP® professional to help ensure they are consistently making the right financial and investment decisions. Tax preparation and hourly consulting services are also available.

"Partnering with such a well-respected institution as TEG Federal Credit Union allows us to expand and help so many more individuals simplify their journey to retirement, which can often seem complicated and overwhelming at first," said Paul Muller, AEP®, CFP®, Founder and CCO of Vision Retirement. "We want to take the guesswork out and be that trusted source for them whether they need us for the long-term or on an as-needed basis."

"We believe this alliance with Vision Retirement will only further enhance our members' experience with a multitude of added resources now right at their fingertips," said Ronald Flaherty, President and CEO of TEG Federal Credit Union. "Planning for the future is critical to financial health and the team at Vision Retirement are the experts in this field and can offer the advice and tools members need to feel secure in their decision-making."

TEG Federal Credit Union members will not be required to meet a certain net worth or minimum investment to meet with a Vision Retirement CFP® professional. Plans are in the works to offer complimentary educational content, including webinars and digital content, on various retirement-related topics.

About Vision Retirement

Vision Retirement is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Ridgewood, NJ. Launched in 2006 to better help people simplify their retirement journey, Vision Retirement's mission is to provide clients with clarity and guidance so they can enjoy a comfortable and stress-free retirement. For more information, call 201.447.2212 or visit www.visionretirement.com.

About TEG Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1969, TEG FCU is a full-service financial cooperative for individuals and businesses who live, work, worship, or attend school in the New York counties of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, TEG always puts the financial needs of its members first. TEG offers a wide range of financial services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment/retirement planning. Insured by the NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit tegfcu.com.

Media Contact

Paul Muller, Founder & CCO

201-447-2212

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Retirement