Vision Solar Expands Into Orlando Market, Offers Florida Residents Increased Accessibility To Solar And Renewable Energy Solutions

BLACKWOOD, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Solar, one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the United States, opened its Orlando location on November 1st, signaling the company's plans to expand nationwide. Vision Solar plans to immediately hire more than 30 sales representatives and an additional 30 installers for the Orlando location at 6925 Lake Ellenor Dr, and plans to offer even more jobs to more than 100 Floridians by the end of 2020.

The move by Vision Solar will further solidify Florida as a top emerging market for job seekers interested in sustainable energy as solar job opportunities increased by 20% in 2018, according to the most recent job census by The Solar Foundation. Among these job opportunities, residential installations made up more than 60% with opportunities for women and veterans surpassing the national average by 2 to 3%.

The full-service renewable energy company based in Pennsylvania was recently named the number one installer by SunPower Solar on the East Coast. With a combined experience of over 50 years, the company proudly serves residents throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona—and, now, throughout Florida, with two additional Florida locations expected to open by the end of 2020.



"Our move into Florida is as natural as it is strategic," says Vision Solar CEO Jon Seibert. "In addition to incredible sun exposure, rising costs of utility services across Florida have significantly bolstered the interest of homeowners looking to optimize their utility investments."

The expansion into Florida markets signals the company's plans for aggressive nationwide growth and demonstrates Vision Solar's exponential growth since its inception just three years ago. Apart from providing customers with easy financing options, Vision Solar also ensures that the entire process of installation is handled in-house to provide the smoothest and most convenient experience of switching to solar energy.

Vision Solar also promises savings to consumers who make the switch to solar energy. According to company estimates, consumers can save up to an average of 30 percent on their monthly electric bills, in addition to other savings in the form of tax and financial incentives.

Vision Solar is dedicated to improving the lives of customers as well as to protecting the environment.

For more information about Vision Solar and the tax and financial incentives available to Florida residents, visit https://visionsolarllc.com.

About Vision Solar

Based in Pennsylvania, Vision Solar is a full-service renewable energy company. As one of the fastest growing solar companies in the United States, Vision Solar is dedicated to using solar energy as a means of ensuring in-home wellness for its clients and protecting the environment. With a combined experience of 50 years, the company proudly serves the residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona and Florida and provides commercial services nationwide. Vision Solar manages the entire process for its clients, from design through architecture, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. For more information on the company, log on to https://visionsolarllc.com/.

