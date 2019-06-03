Vision Solar Recognized for Becoming the Number One Partner by SunPower Solar in the East Coast

BLACKWOOD, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Vision Solar has recently been named the number one installer by SunPower Solar on the East Coast, leaving its competitors far behind. The air is jubilant at Vision Solar as employees and managers rejoice the achievement and pat each other on the back for hard work and perseverance. Apart from being the best in class provider of solar panel for residential and commercial businesses In Philadelphia and New jersey, Vision Solar is also one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the country.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Vision Solar has been recognized as the number one installer in the East Coast market by SunPower Solar," states Mike Eden, CRO of Vision Solar. "We have achieved this as a result of collective effort, hard work and a vision for growth. Vision Solar looks forward to more such achievements in the future."

Growth & Prosperity

Vision Solar has enjoyed exemplary growth within the past two years. With two new locations opening up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania lately, the company is now servicing a greater geographical area and an increased number of residential and commercial customers. Apart from providing customers with easy financing options, Vision Solar also ensures that the entire process of installation is handled in-house so as to provide the smoothest and most convenient experience of switching to solar energy.

Vision Solar also promises savings to consumers who make the switch to solar energy. According to company estimates, consumers can save up to an average of 30% on their monthly electric bill in addition to other savings in the form of tax and financial incentives .

About the Company

Based in Pennsylvania, Vision Solar is a full-service renewable energy company. As one of the fastest growing solar companies in the United States, Vision Solar is dedicated to using solar energy as a means of ensuring in-home wellness for its clients and protecting the environment. With a combined experience of 50 years, the company proudly serves the residents of Pennsylvania and New Jersey and provides commercial services nationwide. Vision Solar manages the entire process for its clients, from design through architecture, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. For more information on the company, log on to https://visionsolarllc.com/ .

