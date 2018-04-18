Vision Venture Partners Taps Former UFC Executive Mike Mossholder as Chief Business Officer

Mossholder recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships for the UFC and will leverage his extensive track record in sports marketing and sales in his new role at VVP. During his tenure at UFC, Mossholder was responsible for facilitating the ten largest deals in UFC history, in addition to successfully growing the marketing team over 150% and driving unprecedented revenue growth for the organization.

"With more than 20 years of experience in the sports and business world, Mike has an impressive history of expanding global franchises with innovative brand marketing," said Amit Raizada, Partner of VVP. "We are ecstatic to bring him onboard at VVP and look forward to utilizing his wealth of knowledge as we look to forge new opportunities for business expansion across VVP's ever growing portfolio – including Echo Fox, Twin Galaxies, Vision Entertainment, and more."

"After working with some of the biggest brand partners in my previous role with the UFC, I recognized that the next great opportunity to make an impact in a nascent sport is the burgeoning esports industry," said Mossholder. "I'm eager to continue building upon the infrastructure already established at VVP with the ultimate goal to drive unprecedented growth for the company."

About Vision Venture Partners

Vision Venture Partners (VVP) is a private equity firm formed by Amit Raizada, Rick Fox and Stratton Sclavos. The firm targets hyper-growth segments in esports, entertainment, lifestyle and technology. VVP leverages its partners' experience, relationships and long track record of business success to seek out great entrepreneurs and operating executives in its mission to build the next generation of companies for Generation Always – Always Connected, Always Social, Always Mobile, Always Aware.

