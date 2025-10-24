VISION26 Brings AI Insights & CME Opportunity to Washington, DC

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), the nation's largest physician-led vein center, announced VISION26, its annual conference advancing venous and lymphatic medicine. The event will take place from January 9 to 11, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, with a virtual option on January 10, offering up to 10 CME credits at discounted rates.

"VISION26 is more than a conference—it's a movement toward driving innovation in patient-centered healthcare," said Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FACS, Founder and CEO of CVR:

"Artificial intelligence isn't about replacing clinicians; it's about empowering them. By embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, physicians can expand their capabilities and elevate patient care."

Among his numerous accolades, Dr. Lakhanpal has been named Glassdoor's CEO of the Year and honored with the President's Award by President Joe Biden.

In addition to earning CME credits, virtual registrants will gain exclusive access to Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal's keynote on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in medicine. CVR has already begun integrating AI across its operations, from clinical education to patient engagement, positioning the organization at the forefront of data-driven, patient-centered care.

Education, Collaboration, and Innovation

VISION26 brings together specialists from various disciplines, including venous, lymphatic, and related fields such as dermatology, wound care, podiatry, internal medicine, and OB/GYN, for practical, evidence-based sessions. Attendees will explore advances in diagnostics, minimally invasive therapies, and the integration of AI into clinical practice.

Hybrid Format and New Venue

For the first time, the conference will be held in Washington, DC, offering a modern venue directly connected to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The virtual option provides interactive learning and on-demand access, allowing physicians worldwide to participate and earn CME credits at their convenience.

Early registration is open through October 31, 2025, at 10% off. After that date, rates increase. Use code: CVRNEWS26

About Center for Vein Restoration

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the nation's largest physician-led vein center, with 120+ clinics and 80+ board-certified physicians nationwide. CVR leads in the diagnosis and treatment of venous and lymphatic disorders through innovation, education, and compassionate, patient-centered care.

