Vision33 Achieves Platinum Status in the Accela Certified Professional Services Partner Program™

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, is proud to announce that Vision33 has achieved Platinum status in the recently launched Accela Certified Professional Services Partner Program™. This prestigious certification recognizes Vision33's commitment to delivering high-quality, large-scale implementations in major cities, aligning with Accela's standards of excellence.

The Accela Certified Professional Services Partner Program is designed to foster a collaborative environment that ensures customer success. As a Platinum Certified Partner, Vision33 becomes the first Accela services partner to demonstrate exceptional capability in managing complex implementations and a deep commitment to the Accela platform.

Key Benefits of Being an Accela Certified Professional Services Partner:

Comprehensive Training and Support: Accela invests in its partners by providing extensive training and support, ensuring that they are equipped to deliver projects that meet and exceed customer expectations.

Quality Assurance: Only Accela Certified Professional Services Partners are authorized to deliver Accela projects, guaranteeing a consistent level of quality and expertise to customers.

Collaborative Growth: Accela's Partner Program focuses on building strong relationships with partners, fostering an environment where success is achieved together.

Platinum Certification Requirements: To achieve Platinum status, Vision33 met rigorous criteria, including:

A knowledgeable, seasoned sales staff with a global reach.

An extensive implementation practice with a minimum of 10 team members.

Strong relationships with other strategic partners, such as Microsoft®.

All members of the implementation team have earned the highest level of product certification through their real-world project experience.

Active participation in Accela Product Roundtables and quarterly business reviews.

Successful completion of at least five significant Accela projects annually or equivalent approved projects.

"Achieving Platinum status is a testament to Vision33's dedication and expertise," said Tony Aiello, Vice President of Channel Alliances at Accela. "Their commitment to excellence and their proven track record of successful implementations in major cities make them a valuable partner in our network. We look forward to continued success and collaboration."

"We are honored to achieve Platinum status in the Accela Certified Professional Services Partner Program," said Gerard Duggan, Vice President, eGovernment and Enterprise at Vision33. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions and services to our customers. Our partnership with Accela enables us to provide innovative and effective solutions that help government agencies improve their operations and serve their communities better."

About Accela: Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that enable governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. Accela's solutions help government agencies manage licensing, permitting, and other critical functions. For more information about Accela and the Accela Certified Professional Services Partner Program, please visit www.accela.com.

About Vision33: Vision33 is a leading provider of IT solutions and professional services. Vision33 helps government agencies leverage technology to improve their processes and achieve their goals. Vision33's commitment to customer success, combined with its extensive knowledge of government operational needs, makes it a trusted Accela partner for local and state governments seeking to optimize their operations. For more information about Vision33, please visit www.vision33.com.

