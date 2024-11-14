VISIONAIRE LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE THAT ADVANCES THE UNDERSTANDING OF FDA-APPROVED PET MEDICATIONS

Vrande.com is One-of-a-Kind Resource for Pet Owners, Veterinarians, and Veterinary Pharmaceutical Companies

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionaire Research & Education, an innovator in recruiting patients for veterinary clinical studies, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, vrande.com. This unique website explains how veterinary medications for pets earn approvals from the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA-CVM), and the role pet owners and veterinarians play in the process.

Visitors will learn how high-quality, science-based clinical studies help bring proven safe and effective FDA-approved treatments to market for companion animals.

In addition to providing a resource for study-sponsoring pharmaceutical companies, Visionaire created the website to educate, inform, and increase the public's understanding of a medication's journey to achieve FDA approval. The website is designed to allow individuals to follow a path based on their potential role or interest—including pet owners, veterinarians, and study sponsors.

Inspiration For New Website

"I've worked in veterinary pharmaceuticals for more than three decades," says Alice Coram president and founder of Visionaire. "During that time, I've become keenly aware of the public's lack of awareness of the high standards required to achieve approval by FDA for medicines for dogs, cats, and horses. Our goal with this new website is to offer clear, easy-to-understand information for everyone with an interest in improving pet health."

Coram believes the new website will advance public understanding of animal health innovation, build greater appreciation for FDA-approved medications, and ultimately help pets live healthier, happier lives.

About Visionaire

For over 20 years, Visionaire Research & Education has helped veterinary medication sponsors bring new treatments to market. The Company's number one priority is helping dogs, cats, and horses — and their owners — experience a better quality of life through innovative treatments and solutions. The pivotal studies Visionaire supports can be a way to gain access to quality diagnostics and veterinary care — and investigational therapies that often aren't available anywhere else — all at no cost to pet owners. For more information, visit vrande.com.

SOURCE Visionaire Research & Education