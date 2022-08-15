Visionaire Lighting Promotes Jeremy Streit and Carter Clark as VP of Sales and Hires Paul Turturillo and Brian Baker as Regional Sales Managers

Visionaire Lighting adds new talent and strengthens their sales division with the promotions of Jeremy Streit and Carter Clark, as well as the hiring of Paul Turturillo and Brian Baker with the aim of growing the company's position in the lighting technology industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionaire Lighting, a subsidiary of Pangea Global Technologies (PGT), today announced the promotion of Jeremy Streit and Carter Clark to Vice President of Sales, as well as the addition of two new Regional Sales Managers, Paul Turturillo and Brian Baker.

Jeremy Streit takes on his new position as Vice President of West Coast and Florida Sales with more than 16 years of experience in marketing and sales at Visionaire Lighting. Before this promotion, Streit served in a number of roles, beginning his tenure with Visionaire as a Quotations Manager and quickly ascending to District Sales Manager for Southern California. Streit began his tenure as Director of Marketing, before turning his focus back to sales. With his almost two decades of experience, Visionaire Lighting is confident that Streit has the necessary experience to successfully lead as Vice President of West Coast and Florida Sales.

Carter Clark's experience with Visionaire Lighting spans seven years and several roles. Clark began as a Distributor with E. Sam Jones in Atlanta after developing a partnership with Visionaire Lighting through its core focus of retrofitting existing exterior lighting for a wide range of clients. Clark expanded his knowledge of interior lighting by joining SESCO Lighting as an end user sales agent, continuing to cultivate his ongoing relationship with Visionaire Lighting. Following years of successful partnership, Clark was brought on full-time to lead regional sales for lighting manufacturing at Visionaire Lighting before his latest promotion to Vice President of East Coast Sales. Visionaire Lighting is thrilled to have a long-time partner bring his diverse experience to the team to head the company's sales division.

Paul Turturillo, LC, was recently hired as Regional Sales Manager at Visionaire Lighting. Turturillo, a Registered Lighting Professional certified by the NCQLP, has worked in the commercial lighting industry since 2002. Turturillo has a diverse background in manufacturing, engineering, and sales of a wide range of lighting products. His lighting experience has been at the specification-grade manufacturer level, distributor level and manufacturer representative level. The majority of his experience has been working for specification-grade independent lighting manufacturers such as Kenall, Focal Point and Sternberg Lighting. For the past five years, Turturillo held the position of Regional Sales Manager at Wagner Architectural Illuminated Railing Systems, where he managed over 30 lighting manufacturers' representative agencies.

Brian Baker, with his more than 20 years of experience in the lighting industry, has been hired as Regional Sales Manager for Visionaire Lighting. Baker will be responsible for increasing sales in Texas, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Arkansas and Kansas. Visionaire Lighting is confident that he will quickly become a valuable member of the team.

"We are building one of the strongest teams in the lighting technology industry," said Roger Cheek, President of Pangea Global Technologies. "Jeremy and Carter bring great talent to their new roles, and we are confident in their ability to both drive success and add value to the company. Brian and Paul are perfect additions to the team, bringing versatile experience and knowledge to the sales team, and we are thrilled to have them on board. In the coming year, we plan to continue our growth organically and through our technology platform, Pangea, building value for the PGT family of companies."

For more information about Visionaire Lighting, please visit visionairelighting.com. For more information about Pangea Global Technologies, please visit pangeaglobaltechnologies.com.

About Visionaire Lighting

Visionaire Lighting is a leading manufacturer of high performance, specification grade outdoor lighting with a wide variety of quality, architecturally designed fixtures and poles at competitive rates. Visionaire's patented reflector systems utilize exclusive innovations in reflector technology for significant photometric advantage and cost savings. The widest selection of Dark Sky approved fixtures ensures viable environmental consciousness and energy conservation for any project. Visionaire is the ideal solution for many applications including shopping centers, auto dealerships, street lighting and tennis courts.

About PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc.

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. is the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting. PANGEA Global Technologies is the result of a recent roll-up of Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing and manufacturing facility space in North America, PANGEA Global Technologies is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform.

Media Contact:

Elle Welch, (423) 605-5553

[email protected]

SOURCE PANGEA Global Technologies