Visionaire Lighting Releases New Orleans 2.0, a Decorative, High-Performance and Dark Sky-Friendly LED Uplight for the Outdoors

The new LED light features up to 150,000-hour lamp life and brings the architectural flair of its namesake city to many outdoor applications

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionaire Lighting, a subsidiary of PANGEA Global Technologies (PGT), the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting, today announced the release of New Orleans 2.0, a new decorative, high-performance and dark sky-friendly LED uplight. Available in more than 10 optical distributions, the hard top fixture features exceptional lamp life, boasting up to 150,000 hours.

Visionaire Lighting

Embodying the architectural flair of its namesake city, New Orleans 2.0 brings decorative style to its many outdoor applications, including parks and recreation areas, pathways, courtyards, universities, resorts, boardwalks, shopping malls and more. The fixture offers three varieties of globes and three cast aluminum capitals and is available with filigree band and cage. Buyers can choose from several decorative cap-and-holder combinations and smooth, fluted or leaf patterns. The fixture has a windowed door for internal twist lock photocell receptacle and presents 3K, 4K and 5K Kelvin light color temperature.

"With New Orleans 2.0, we focused on offering an equal parts decorative and high performing LED uplight – subtly bringing the French Quarter to your courtyard or city square," said PGT President, Roger Cheek. "When paired with our Pangea SaaS, an outdoor recreation area can be turned into a smart environment with automation and third-party device connectivity."

New Orleans 2.0 fixture paired with PGT's Pangea SaaS open-architecture lighting software platform can turn any outdoor lighting project into a dynamic connected lighting solution that is easily accessed and controlled. The completely wireless system connects to 3,000+ fixtures on a single gateway, with no wiring between light fixtures, granting full wireless control of individual light fixtures and pre-set zones and generating real-time reporting. Pangea SaaS enables the creation of Smart Environments, automation, data reporting and third-party device connectivity.

To learn more about New Orleans 2.0 by Visionaire Lighting, visit visionairelighting.com/products/new-orleans-ii. To learn more about Pangea SaaS, visit https://pangeaglobaltechnologies.com.

About Visionaire Lighting

Visionaire Lighting is a leading manufacturer of high performance, specification grade outdoor lighting with a wide variety of quality, architecturally designed fixtures and poles at competitive rates. Visionaire's patented reflector systems utilize exclusive innovations in reflector technology for significant photometric advantage and cost savings. The widest selection of Dark Sky approved fixtures ensures viable environmental consciousness and energy conservation for any project. Visionaire is the ideal solution for many applications including shopping centers, auto dealerships, street lighting and tennis courts.

About PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc.

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. is the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting. PANGEA Global Technologies is the result of a recent roll-up of Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing and manufacturing facility space in North America, PANGEA Global Technologies is a vertically integrated operation that produces all its products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform.

