Visional Pop and FriendsWithYou Reveal 2026 Episode Lineup and Expanded Digital Presence for Happy World

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visional Pop, Inc., in collaboration with artist duo FriendsWithYou (Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III), today announced the 2026 rollout plan for their original IP, Happy World, along with an expanded digital presence.

Starting February 2026, the series described by FriendsWithYou as "a vision of hope, unity, and compassion for each other and our planet" will release 24 animated episodes through August on its YouTube channel, with new episodes arriving roughly every two weeks to keep fans engaged as the world grows across digital platforms.

The first episode premieres the week of February 9, 2026, alongside a limited e-commerce launch featuring characters from the show, designed to deepen fan interaction. A long-form premiere episode and live-streamed event on YouTube will follow the week of February 23, featuring artist-hosted chat sessions and special guest appearances, to give fans and partners a first-hand look at the creative vision behind Happy World.

Alongside episode releases, the series continues to expand its digital footprint, with short-form content on YoBoHo Hub channels driving consistent social growth. A sneak peek video is available now, offering an early glimpse into the series' vibrant world and tone.

Sneak peek

"Now more than ever," FriendsWithYou states, "we need to shine light on how important it is for us to connect under a positive vision for us and our future."

Visional Pop and FriendsWithYou remain committed to building a sustainable creative foundation and audience growth for Happy World, while welcoming future collaborations aligned with the franchise's vision.

